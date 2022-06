WASHOE VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Just in time for summer, the Bowers Pool will reopen on June 11 and will feature new amenities. “We did new plaster to the entire pool, we created a more shallow area in the shallow end for swim lessons for our little kids, we have a new accessible ramp entering into the pool from the shallow end, we also redid the diving board, and we are excited to introduce a splash pad, replacing the old wading pool,” said Colleen Wallace-Barnum, Parks Superintendent with Washoe County.

