ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn man found guilty of Criminal Littering for flowers on fiancé’s grave

CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vHvNd_0g6AWD8B00

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn man arrested for Criminal Littering for putting flowers on his fiancée’s grave has been found guilty by a municipal judge during Thursday’s Bench trial.

The judge said in open court he was tasked with following the law, not emotion, and the flowers were a clear violation based on testimony and evidence. The judge also offered his condolences to the defendant, Winchester Hagans, and the complainant, Dr. Tom Ford, for the loss of Hagans’ fiancé, who was Dr. Ford’s daughter. Hagans intends to file an appeal, which could lead to a jury trial.

Jay Barker pleads guilty to reckless endangerment after nearly hitting estranged wife with car

In January of 2021, 27-year-old Hannah Ford was killed in a car crash the same day she picked out a wedding venue with her soon-to-be husband.

Hagans built a flower box covered with engagement pictures to place at Hannah’s grave at Auburn’s Memorial Park Cemetery. Hagans did not testify during Thursday’s trial but has said in the past the couple had a strained relationship with some members of Hannah’s family, and someone kept throwing the flowers away. Hagans kept rebuilding the box and putting the flowers back. Hagans says Hannah’s family never told him directly to stop leaving flowers.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mRUjX_0g6AWD8B00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Y1NI_0g6AWD8B00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=431Kq3_0g6AWD8B00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zQn5E_0g6AWD8B00

In January of 2022, Hannah’s father, Dr. Tom Ford, signed a complaint against Hagans. Dr. Ford testified he did everything he could to avoid having the issue in court. Dr. Ford testified numerous flower boxes were placed on Hannah’s gravesite without his permission, and he located a camera in a nearby tree. Ford testified Hagans was advised not to place unauthorized items on the grave, but it didn’t stop.

A prosecutor with the city of Auburn showed the court the deed to the plot where Hannah rests belongs to her father, Dr. Tom Ford. They also presented evidence showing flower boxes were not allowed.

Sari Card, an administrative assistant with Auburn Parks and Rec responsible for maintaining the cemetery where Hannah is buried at Memorial Park, testified she informed Hagans on the phone. Dr. Ford wanted Hagans to stop putting the flower boxes on the grave. If Hagans did not, Card told him she thought Dr. Ford would take legal action and have him arrested. Card testified Hagans told her he didn’t care and he would continue making them.

Alabama man killed by police outside elementary school was mentally ill, ‘suicidal,’ brother says

Sunday, January 24th, Hagans was on his way to preach at an east Alabama church when police pulled him over for an expired tag.  After running his tag, the officer came back and said there was a warrant out for Hagans’ arrest.

The complaint, dated January 4th, reads: A person commits the crime of criminal littering if he or she engages in any of the following acts: (1) Knowingly deposits in any manner litter on any public or private property or in any public or private waters, having no permission to do so. Hayden Thomas Ford is the property owner of his daughter Hannah Ford’s cemetery plot located at Memorial Park in Auburn, Alabama. Winston has posted via social media “someone keeps throwing away the flowers I plant…but each time he throws them away, I’ll plant more.” The flower box contains photos of Winston Hagans and Hannah Ford attached around the box.

Hagans’ attorney Jeff Tickal asked the judge to dismiss the case, saying there were errors in the complaint and Criminal Littering was not an appropriate charge as flowers were not litter. The judge denied the defense’s request saying the flower box was a foreign object as defined in the code.

Chambers Co. sheriff’s race headed to Nov. general election

The Judge ordered Hagans to pay a $50 fine and $251 in court costs. Hagans was not sentenced to jail. The Judge also advised Hagans to find another location to honor his fiancé‘s memory that was not on somebody else’s property.

The city prosecutor could not comment because the case is under appeal. Dr. Tom Ford also declined to comment. Hagans and his attorney say they plan to appeal.

As for Hagans, he still visits Hannah’s grave often and prays better days are ahead for all who loved her. When asked what he would say to Hannah’s father, Hagans has said, “I just want to be able to put flowers on her grave.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

Alabama woman charged for theft of nearly $500K, investigation underway

VILLA RICA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Alabama woman wanted in connection to theft of nearly $500K was arrested and charged by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, officials told CBS46 News. Officials say 66-year-old Shirley Brown of Eastaboga, was charged with one count of theft after a preliminary investigation uncovered she...
VILLA RICA, GA
CBS 42

Teenager drowns at Lake Logan Martin

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A teenager drowned at Lake Logan Martin on Saturday. According to authorities, around 3:15 p.m., the 18-year-old went missing and drowned near the cliffs on Lake Logan Martin just south of the Stemley Bridge. The teen’s body was recovered at approximately 5:40 p.m. No other information is available as Alabama […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
alabamanews.net

$2,500 Reward Offered to Solve Montgomery Murder

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward to solve a Montgomery man’s shooting death from 2021. Police say 33-year-old Ronnie Phifer was found shot on the night of Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 3042 Fairwest Place, Apartment C. That is near the intersection of West Fairwiew Avenue and Mobile Highway.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

Body of 18-year-old recovered in Lake Logan Martin

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say they have recovered the body of an 18-year-old who drowned. Authorities say this happened on June 11 around 3:15 p.m. Authorities say the teenager went missing, and drowned near the cliffs of Lake Logan Martin near the Stemley Bridge. The teenager’s body was recovered the same day.
LOGAN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Ford
CBS 42

Man killed in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday afternoon in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 7500 block of 67th Court North around 4:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Morrion Hamilton, 43, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Hamilton was pronounced dead at […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Jay Barker pleads guilty to reckless endangerment after nearly hitting estranged wife with car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WIAT) — Jay Barker, former Alabama quarterback who currently has his own sports radio program in Birmingham, has pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment following an incident where he allegedly almost hit his estranged wife, Sara Evans, with his car following a party in Nashville. On Thursday, Barker pleaded to reckless endangerment, according to […]
NASHVILLE, TN
105.1 The Block

Alabama Police Officer Hits Woman On Video

Another controversy comes to police in America. This time, an Alabama police officer, in Birmingham, is seen hitting a woman in the face. The video was shot by a person living in the apartment complex where the woman was arrested. The person who shot the video, says the woman is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Parks And Rec#Littering#Memorial Park Cemetery
CBS 42

Boy rescued from Cahaba River

WEST BLOCTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A young boy who was stranded on the other side of the Cahaba River was rescued Friday. According to West Blocton Fire and Rescue, the young boy and his friends decided to take a swim, which resulted in one of the boys being carried down stream. The boy was able […]
WEST BLOCTON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WRBL News 3

Community praying for Auburn teen seriously injured in skydiving incident

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn family appreciates the community’s prayers and good thoughts for their 18-year-old daughter, who was seriously injured in a skydiving incident in Georgia on Thursday. The family of 18-year-old Boston Hill says she is undergoing a second surgery Friday for a broken back at a Georgia hospital. Boston is a […]
AL.com

Group traveled from Texas to Alabama to steal vehicles, police say

Six people are behind bars after authorities say they traveled from Texas to Alabama to steal vehicles. Moody police said the six Texas residents were attempting to steal more than a half dozen vehicles from a car lot Thursday morning. Detectives later determined the group had traveled from the Houston area to Moody with the specific goal of stealing vehicles and taking them back to Texas.
MOODY, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy