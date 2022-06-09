Pelosi Plans Vote Next Week to Expand Supreme Court Security
4 days ago
House debate follows armed man’s arrest near Kavanaugh home. plans a vote on a bill early next week to bolster security for the families of Supreme Court justices, days after a man was arrested near the home of Justice. Brett Kavanaugh. with a gun and charged with attempted...
Four Democrats broke ranks in a vote on a Democratic House bill designed to clamp down on price gouging by oil and gas companies amid the nationwide surge in the cost of fuel. Reps. Kathleen Rice, D-N.Y., Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Jared Golden, D-Maine, and Lizzie Fletcher, D-Tex., all joined their Republican colleagues in a vote against the measure, which passed along a narrow 217-207 vote.
(CNN) — There was a little-seen warm moment between Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Clarence Thomas last November 1, just before the Supreme Court heard arguments on Texas' abortion ban. Roberts announced that 30 years ago on that exact date, a ceremonial investiture for Thomas had been held....
Congress member Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi are no strangers to purchasing stocks and options while she has been in office. Here are the latest stocks being added to the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: Pelosi and her husband purchased options for Apple Inc AAPL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT....
Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C., who voted to impeach Donald Trump after the Capitol riot, said on Sunday that he's still "livid" over the former president's failure to put an end to the insurrection. "When he watched the Capitol, the 'People's House,' being sacked, when he watched the Capitol Police officers...
About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday blocked a Texas law that prohibits large social media companies, such as Facebook or Twitter, from banning or removing users' posts based on political viewpoints. The justices, in a 5-4 vote, granted NetChoice and the Computer...
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer should be impeached and a January 6 Committee-like commission should be empaneled to investigate what led to the assassination attempt on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Jesse Watters said Wednesday on "The Five." Earlier Wednesday, suspect Nicholas Roske of Simi Valley, Calif., was arrested near...
On Friday, the Washington Post broke the news that Ginni Thomas sent emails to Arizona elections officials asking them to set aside the will of the voters and submit a slate of fake electors who would support Donald Trump, even after he demonstrably lost the 2020 presidential election. The news barely caused a ripple because there is seemingly nothing to be done about Justice Clarence Thomas’ refusal to recuse in cases that materially affect his spouse, even as he has already decided several matters surrounding the 2020 election … and also because that same spouse had written far more inflammatory, QAnon-style texts to Trump’s chief of staff urging him to set aside the 2020 contest, and nothing was done about that either.
In their furor over the recent Uvalde, Texas school shooting, the women of The View slammed Republicans Wednesday for defending Second Amendment rights and demanded they be as aggressive about gun control as they are about defending the unborn. The panel discussed the horrific mass killing of 19 children and...
In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
A heavily armed 26-year-old man who was detained on Wednesday near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house allegedly told authorities he wanted to kill the conservative jurist and then himself. He was identified as Nicholas John Roske of Simi Valley, California in a news release from the United States Attorney...
The House of Representatives passed legislation that would allow U.S. judges to seize firearms from someone deemed an imminent danger to themselves or others Thursday. The Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act passed on a vote of 224-202, with five Republicans breaking ranks and voting in favor of the bill. The bill will also allow judges to prevent individuals from purchasing firearms under the same circumstances.
Ahead of the House select committee's first public hearings on its investigation into the events of Jan. 6, 2021, most Americans — 70% — think it's at least somewhat important to find out what happened on that day and who was involved, according to a recent CBS News poll.
Bill Barr left his position as Attorney General in December of 2020, and yet he still manages to disgrace the office 18 months later. Just look at this mook brazenly declaring how proud he is that he turned a law enforcement agency into an organ of rank partisanship. Were you...
