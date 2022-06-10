Being Waterwise During Record Temps

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! We’ve flipped the script on the work week in comparison to the weekend, where we saw record-breaking heat and our first triple-digit day of the season in Salt Lake City. A cold front has brought a weather pattern change and delivers a drastic drop in daytime highs for […]
SALT LAKE CITY — Record-breaking heat, small fires and wind advisories hit Utah Sunday before a cold front moved in that is set to bring relief through the night and into Monday. Not only did Sunday mark the first day in 2022 over 100 degrees in Salt Lake City,...
New fires started up in different areas of Utah today amidst excessive heat warnings. Utah Fire Info confirmed a new fire started east of Fillmore along the canyon road. They referred to the fire as “Canyon Fire.”. “Erratic winds have pushed the fire an estimated 15-20 acres,” the agency...
UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — Uintah County Emergency Management issued a wind advisory for Sunday evening and a wind warning for the majority of Monday. According to a Facebook post published by the county, the advisory will be in effect until 9 p.m. Mountain daylight time. In addition to this, a high-wind warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. MDT on Monday, June 13.
UTAH (ABC4) – Homebuyers looking for real estate in Utah know the market can be tricky to navigate. With home prices skyrocketing over the past two years and interest rates for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hitting a ten-year high in April, choosing a future home can be quite daunting. A new study by HomeSnacks took […]
UTAH (ABC4) – As the summer season is almost upon us, triple-digit heat and dry air continue to plague Utah’s ongoing drought. The Utah Division of Water Resources says currently, the majority of the state is experiencing unprecedented drought. Currently, 99.8% of Utah experiencing “severe” or “extreme” drought conditions and 5.71% of Utah is in […]
UTAH, June 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s weather gets pretty toasty this weekend, with some southern and eastern locations reaching dangerously hot temperatures. Between now and Monday, the National Weather Service is predicting highs on 105, in St. George and Moab. The graphics below, all from the...
SALT LAKE CITY — Silicon Slopes draws most of the fanfare and headlines, but the Beehive State is also home to a bustling small-business scene that is boosted through pieces of legislation designed to prop up small businesses. This notion was supported when the Utah branch of the National...
I have lived in American Fork my whole life, and I consider myself a realist when it comes to growth. I am not looking to help grow our state as much as possible, but I’m also not getting angry when it inevitably comes. I recognize its more important to...
Couer d’Alene, Idaho (ABC4) – On Saturday, June 11, 31 members of a white supremacy hate group, called Patriot Front, were arrested near a pride event in Couer d’Alene, Idaho after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear. The men were all dressed in similar clothing, with face […]
Get out the sunscreen and turn on the fans. It is going to be a hot one this weekend in Utah and elsewhere in the West as a “heat dome,” settles over the region. The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City on Thursday issued an excessive heat warning for southern Utah, saying that the temperature could reach a scorching 107 degrees.
(KUTV) — An additional clue was revealed Friday in Utah's biggest summer treasure hunt. The third annual hunt involves hikers going out and finding a chest — filled with $20,000 in cash — hidden in a remote location. Event organizers John Maxim and David Cline, both Salt...
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The boots of a missing 19-year-old who’s been missing for almost two weeks were found on his property. According to East Idaho News, the shoes of Dylan Rounds were found behind a dirt pile on the 19-year-old’s property. Rounds lives by himself in a camp trailer on a remote […]
NORTH LOGAN – Several neighborhoods and communities in Cache Valley are listed among the best in which to live across the entire state of Utah. A new report by Niche took a look at the best places to live in Utah, comparing a multitude of factors like cost of living, quality of public schools nearby, crime rate and more.
UTAH (ABC4) – The $20,000 treasure in the Utah treasure hunt has been found. The treasure was found a day after the second clue was released. Organizers John Maxim and David Cline announced the finders of the treasure on Saturday, June 11 on Instagram. The treasure was found by three people, a married couple from Kaysville […]
UTAH (ABC4) – The second clue in the Utah treasure hunt has been released — movie fanatics may fare well with this one. Here’s the weekly clue: “You should be familiar with three different movies to understand the post. You may just discover who “they” are. “Get some popcorn and revisit some of the best […]
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — 21-year-old Owen Smith fell 100 feet while hiking Lisa Falls up Little Cottonwood Canyon. The accident happened on Tuesday while Owen was hiking by himself. “I was trying to go for a sunset hike, but it did not turn out exactly how I wanted it,”...
UTAH (ABC4) – With a lot of people moving to Utah in recent years, some people may question things that are different from other states. One example is restaurants displaying their health inspection score to customers with a numerical or letter score. In many states, restaurants are required to dispay their health inspection score in […]
UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) reports that the Aero Bureau flew 16 rescue missions in one week this June. Heat strokes, lost parties, missing individuals, as well as 24 people hoisted from slot canyons have been reported. 19 of those individuals hoisted from slot canyons were out of Sandthrax Canyon, […]
