Utah State

Being Waterwise During Record Temps

ABC 4
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe official start to summer is June 21, but the high temperatures...

www.abc4.com

Comments / 0

ABC4

Major pattern change to start the work week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! We’ve flipped the script on the work week in comparison to the weekend, where we saw record-breaking heat and our first triple-digit day of the season in Salt Lake City. A cold front has brought a weather pattern change and delivers a drastic drop in daytime highs for […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Multiple fires across Utah Sunday, wind and heat are factors

New fires started up in different areas of Utah today amidst excessive heat warnings. Utah Fire Info confirmed a new fire started east of Fillmore along the canyon road. They referred to the fire as “Canyon Fire.”. “Erratic winds have pushed the fire an estimated 15-20 acres,” the agency...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Uintah county issues wind advisory Sunday and wind warning Monday

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — Uintah County Emergency Management issued a wind advisory for Sunday evening and a wind warning for the majority of Monday. According to a Facebook post published by the county, the advisory will be in effect until 9 p.m. Mountain daylight time. In addition to this, a high-wind warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. MDT on Monday, June 13.
UINTAH COUNTY, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

Utah cities named most affordable to live in 2022

UTAH (ABC4) – Homebuyers looking for real estate in Utah know the market can be tricky to navigate. With home prices skyrocketing over the past two years and interest rates for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hitting a ten-year high in April, choosing a future home can be quite daunting. A new study by HomeSnacks took […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Dried up: Where does Utah’s drought stand?

UTAH (ABC4) – As the summer season is almost upon us, triple-digit heat and dry air continue to plague Utah’s ongoing drought. The Utah Division of Water Resources says currently, the majority of the state is experiencing unprecedented drought. Currently, 99.8% of Utah experiencing “severe” or “extreme” drought conditions and 5.71% of Utah is in […]
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Statewide forecast: Excessive heat, hazardous weather coming to parts of Utah

UTAH, June 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s weather gets pretty toasty this weekend, with some southern and eastern locations reaching dangerously hot temperatures. Between now and Monday, the National Weather Service is predicting highs on 105, in St. George and Moab. The graphics below, all from the...
#Temps
deseret.com

Heat dome to engulf Utah, Southwest in sweltering temperatures

Get out the sunscreen and turn on the fans. It is going to be a hot one this weekend in Utah and elsewhere in the West as a “heat dome,” settles over the region. The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City on Thursday issued an excessive heat warning for southern Utah, saying that the temperature could reach a scorching 107 degrees.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

New clue revealed in Utah's biggest summer treasure hunt

(KUTV) — An additional clue was revealed Friday in Utah's biggest summer treasure hunt. The third annual hunt involves hikers going out and finding a chest — filled with $20,000 in cash — hidden in a remote location. Event organizers John Maxim and David Cline, both Salt...
ABC4

Boots of missing Idaho man found in Utah

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The boots of a missing 19-year-old who’s been missing for almost two weeks were found on his property. According to East Idaho News, the shoes of Dylan Rounds were found behind a dirt pile on the 19-year-old’s property. Rounds lives by himself in a camp trailer on a remote […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

$20,000 treasure from Utah treasure hunt found

UTAH (ABC4) – The $20,000 treasure in the Utah treasure hunt has been found. The treasure was found a day after the second clue was released. Organizers John Maxim and David Cline announced the finders of the treasure on Saturday, June 11 on Instagram. The treasure was found by three people, a married couple from Kaysville […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Second clue in the Utah treasure hunt released

UTAH (ABC4) – The second clue in the Utah treasure hunt has been released — movie fanatics may fare well with this one. Here’s the weekly clue: “You should be familiar with three different movies to understand the post. You may just discover who “they” are. “Get some popcorn and revisit some of the best […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

DPS: Heat strokes, lost parties, missing individuals, hoist missions

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) reports that the Aero Bureau flew 16 rescue missions in one week this June. Heat strokes, lost parties, missing individuals, as well as 24 people hoisted from slot canyons have been reported. 19 of those individuals hoisted from slot canyons were out of Sandthrax Canyon, […]
UTAH STATE

