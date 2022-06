A four-day search for a 6-year-old boy who was swept into the Merrimack River has come to a close after a kayaker found a body authorities believe to be his. Massachusetts State Police announced that a body believed to be that of 6-year-old Mas DeChhat was located in the Pipers Quarry area of the river on the morning of Sunday, June 12.

