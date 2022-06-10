ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House panel gavels open prime-time hearing on Jan. 6 insurrection and Trump’s efforts to overturn 2020 election loss

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — House panel gavels open prime-time hearing...

wtop.com

nbc16.com

Political analyst breaks down Jan. 6 committee's hearing, impacts

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's been 18 months since people stormed the United States Capitol in Washington D.C. Last Thursday, a House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack held a live hearing during prime-time to make their case to the American people. They presented video evidence, taped testimony from...
goodwordnews.com

Rep. Banks on Republican opposition to January 6 committee findings

Again, I can’t get past the lines of his speech when he told his supporters to come down to the Capitol and peacefully and patriotically – patriotically raise your voice. Now, Lisa, what I love about Washington, DC, the nation’s capital, is a place where you can demonstrate and raise your voice, exercise your constitutional rights. And that day, there were many people who came to Washington, DC, from my district, from all over the country who came to support a president that they supported. They felt the election had not been conducted properly.
KOLD-TV

Former Congressman Jim Kolbe reacts to Jan. 6 Commission

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former Arizona Congressman Jim Kolbe says the Jan. 6 hearings in Washington, D.C. are necessary in order to preserve democracy in America. “I think democracy is on the line with this, yes” Kolbe said on the day before the hearings began. “I don’t think we’ve been under this much stress and the nation’s been so polarized since the civil war.”
streetsensemedia.org

Juneteenth should be a formal holiday in Washington D.C.

I am writing to support the establishment of Juneteenth, which President Biden made into a federal “day of observance” in 2021, as a legal holiday in the District of Columbia. The D.C. Council should recognize it with funding for programs, staffing, and events. Creating a commission to guide its planning is a good start.
getnews.info

Plumber in DC Highlights Reasons Why Sewer Draining Is Important

Plumber in DC is a top-rated plumbing company in Washington DC. In a recent update, the agency highlighted reasons why sewer draining is important. Washington, DC – In a website post, Plumber In DC highlighted reasons why sewer draining is important. Sewer draining helps in the elimination of clogs...
WUSA9

Thousands rally for gun law changes

WASHINGTON — Thousands listened as gun violence survivors and families of victims spoke. In the distance, you could hear rally-goers yelling, "This time is different, this time is different." Cassandra Palmer was one of many high school students amplifying her own voice at the March for Our Lives rally....
CBS Baltimore

Former P.G. County Exec Rushern Baker Suspends Gubernatorial Bid

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A little more than a month from the primary, former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker has suspended his bid for governor, citing financial challenges, the campaign announced. In the most recent campaign finance report, covering the period from May 17 to June 7, Baker and running mate Nancy Navarro, a former Montgomery County Councilmember, had spent just under $42,000 but only brought in $38,357 in contributions, according to state records. The campaign had $11,872.67 in the bank. Although Baker and Navarro are from the Washington suburbs, they focused much of their attention on Baltimore City. Baker pledged to live...
WDVM 25

Tired of taking pre-departure COVID tests? You won’t have to anymore.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — One of the most stressful parts of traveling internationally during the pandemic is about to end. Starting Sunday, June 12, passengers flying to the United States from abroad will no longer be required to take a coronavirus test — and receive a negative result — to enter the country. WDVM’s Joseph Olmo […]
mymcmedia.org

Councilmember Navarro’s Candidacy for Lt. Governor is Suspended

Former Prince George’s Executive Rushern L. Baker III and Councilmember Nancy Navarro suspended their bid for Maryland governor and lt. governor, effective immediately. “Having considered the financial challenges facing our campaign in the coming weeks, my running mate Nancy Navarro and I have made the difficult, yet necessary, decision to suspend our campaign activities, effective immediately,” Baker tweeted Friday morning.
WUSA9

Former Prince George's County Executive suspends campaign for Maryland governor

MARYLAND, USA — Former Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker announced Friday that he is suspending his bid for the Democratic nomination for governor of Maryland. "We're not suspending the campaign because we don't have a path to victory," Baker said firmly. "We're suspending the campaign because of [money]."
WGME

After emotional testimony, Maryland school board bans pride flags

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WBFF) — After hours of emotional testimony, a Maryland school board voted Wednesday to ban the display of political flags, including LGBTQ pride flags, on school property. Dozens of people, including current students, spoke at the Carroll County board meeting for and against the policy. The board...
365newsx.com

Hospital detects rise in C. auris during pandemic - Healio

Presented at: ASM Microbe; June 9-13, 2022; Washington, D.C. Presented at: ASM Microbe; June 9-13, 2022; Washington, D.C. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a hospital in Washington, D.C., experienced an increase in patients colonized or infected with Candida auris, many of them recent transfers from a long-term care facility. auris has...
thedcpost.com

Best Seafood Restaurants in Washington DC: Affordable and Tasty

When you are craving some mouth-watering seafood in the nation’s capital, it doesn’t always have to cost you an arm and a leg. You just need to do a little bit of research to find a number of hidden gems in town. Or you can simply rely on the research The DC Post has already done for you. These are the best seafood restaurants in Washington DC.
