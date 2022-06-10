Carletta Memorial Softball Tournament raises over $5,800

Vita M. Manuele, 95, of Rome, NY, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Rome. She was born in Fulton, NY, on August 13, 1926, daughter of the late Martin and Rose Lunette Semeraro. Vita was a graduate of Fulton High School and received an Associate’s Degree from Mohawk Valley Community College. On April 15, 1950 she married Joseph J. Manuele, Jr., in Holy Family Church, Fulton, NY. He passed away November 6, 2009. She was formerly employed by General Cable and retired as an Executive Secretary from Rome DDSO. Vita was a member of St. John the Baptist Church and very active in the community. She enjoyed being a Home Bureau member, American Red Cross volunteer, Election Poll volunteer for several years, crocheting and sewing.

