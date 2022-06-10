ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carletta Memorial Softball Tournament raises over $5,800

Cover picture for the articleThe sixth annual Marco Carletta Memorial Softball Tournament in Rome raised over $5,800 for four local groups. The tournament was held last weekend at Haselton-Wright Park in Rome. The event is organized by Ryan Nutting and Gary Breen to memorialize Carletta, who...

Romesentinel.com

Oriskany softball falls in state title game

MORICHES — Oriskany's finest softball season came to an end Saturday evening. Fittingly, it was against the state's best Class D program. Deposit-Hancock extended its dominance of small schools in New York with an 8-1 win in the title game at the Moriches Athletic Complex. Kaitlyn Macumber pitched and hit the Eagles to victory after both teams notched dramatic semifinal wins.
ORISKANY, NY
Syracuse.com

All-time girls basketball coaching great Willetta Spease dies: ‘She was a pillar of this city’

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Willetta Spease was one of the most successful and impactful high school coaches in Central New York history. She churned out powerhouse girls basketball programs at Nottingham, winning a heap of titles and sending dozens of great players on to college. More importantly, she was an early advocate of women’s sports and a huge influence in players’ lives during and well after their careers.
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rome golfer records hole-in-one

Rome’s Jeff Gifford got a hole-in-one while playing at Teugega Country Club on June 5. Gifford got his ace on the 211-yard, hole 12. Witnesses were Chet Dibari, Tom Cole and Mike Tomassi.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Survivors Walk to lead Relay for Life

WESTERN — Local cancer survivors and their caregivers will take the celebratory first lap at the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of Central NY presented by Upstate Cancer Center at Delta Lake State Park on Saturday, Sept. 17. However, local survivors are encouraged to register now to...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Vita M. Manuele

Vita M. Manuele, 95, of Rome, NY, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Rome. She was born in Fulton, NY, on August 13, 1926, daughter of the late Martin and Rose Lunette Semeraro. Vita was a graduate of Fulton High School and received an Associate’s Degree from Mohawk Valley Community College. On April 15, 1950 she married Joseph J. Manuele, Jr., in Holy Family Church, Fulton, NY. He passed away November 6, 2009. She was formerly employed by General Cable and retired as an Executive Secretary from Rome DDSO. Vita was a member of St. John the Baptist Church and very active in the community. She enjoyed being a Home Bureau member, American Red Cross volunteer, Election Poll volunteer for several years, crocheting and sewing.
ROME, NY
WKTV

Hundreds enjoy first ever Jewtica Fest

UTICA, NY - The City of Utica is known for its diverse culture. These groups often hold public celebrations so their neighbors can learn more about them. Now you can add one more group to the list, the local Jewish community. The Jewish Community Federation of the Mohawk Valley held...
Romesentinel.com

Dust Devil Band to perform at Holland Patent Village Park

HOLLAND PATENT — The Dust Devil Band returns to the Holland Patent Village Park at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 15. The DDB has been entertaining Central New York for more than four decades and brings their blend of quality good-time alternative country rock, swing, Americana and blues to the opening event in the village’s Summer Music Series.
HOLLAND PATENT, NY
AllSyracue

Matthew Scicchitano Schedules Syracuse Official Visit

Class of 2023 Mount Carmel (PA) High defensive lineman/tight end Matthew Scicchitano has scheduled an official visit to Syracuse, he announced on Twitter Friday. Scicchitano will officially visit the Orange the weekend of June 24th. He will join Syracuse quarterback commit LaNorris Sellers, ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Canastota announces street closings for ceremony

CANASTOTA — Several streets in the Village of Canastota will be closed Sunday afternoon as part of the ongoing events at the International Boxing Hall of Fame. The Boxing Hall of Fame will hold a Parade of Champions starting at noon along Peterboro Street, otherwise known as Route 13. Along with Peterboro Street, multiple connecting streets will be closed, including First, Second and Third streets. A full list of the closed streets is available at the village website, www.Canastota.com.
CANASTOTA, NY
iheartoswego.com

Oswego Lighthouse Boat Tours Offered Starting in June This Season

The H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego will be offering boat tours to the National Register Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse starting June 17 and 18, each Friday and Saturday through July 2nd with expanded days in July and August. Tours start at 12:00pm and run on the half hour...
OSWEGO, NY
Romesentinel.com

Two local seniors receive Clements scholarships

NEW HARTFORD — Caleb Jeff, a senior at Waterville High School, and Alyssa Spina, a senior at Whitesboro High School, were each awarded a 14th annual Kathleen A. Clements Scholarship from the Oneida-Herkimer-Madison BOCES School and Business Alliance during a recent ceremony. The $500 awards were given to Jeff...
WHITESBORO, NY
Romesentinel.com

Louis M. Gisondi

Louis M. Gisondi, 34, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Rome Health. He was born in Rome on May 4, 1988, a son of Louis and Audrey (Mull) Gisondi, Jr. He attended Rome schools and played football and wrestled. On October 4, 2014 he was united in marriage to Nicole McCanney.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Cornell Cooperative Extension Herb & Flower Fest returns

ORISKANY — After a two-year pause due to COVID-19, the 24th annual Herb & Flower Festival will return from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Cornell Cooperative Extension building and grounds. The Oneida County Master Gardener Volunteers invite everyone out to enjoy garden related vendors,...
ORISKANY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Funeral notices — June 11, 2022

ALLEN — Robert J. Allen, 77, of the Town of Lee, on June 3, 2022. Private services, no calling hours. Burial Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements by Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut St. ANDREWSKI — Mildred (Millie) Edna Tucker Andrewski, 89, on May 22, 2022. Services 12:30 p.m. today...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Pick a Pet: These furry friends are looking for a home

Holt is 1-year-old and was found as a stray. He is friendly and he likes cats and other dogs. To adopt Holt, visit the Herkimer County Humane Society at 514 State Route 5S in Mohawk, or call 315-866-3255. These furry friends are currently seeking a new home. Visit them at...
MOHAWK, NY
Romesentinel.com

Adirondack Railroad to mark 30th anniversary

UTICA — The Adirondack Railroad will honor past and present volunteers with a celebration of its 30th anniversary on July 9 at Thendara Station. The public is invited. The celebration will begin at noon, following the arrival of the regular excursion train from Utica and will continue with tributes, railroad themed music and food and refreshments. Community businesses and the leadership of the Town of Webb, Herkimer County and Thendara/Old Forge have been invited to help honor and celebrate the volunteers who contribute to success in the region.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

COLUMN: Importance of sharing our gifts

Lt. Scott B. Swires, co-commanding officer Salvation Army, Rome. I know summer means different things to different people. It can mean pool time, soccer games, family vacations, and a host of other things. For me it means baseball. As soon as the weather starts to change, I can taste the...
ROME, NY

