ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas ISD Board of Trustees formally names Stephanie Elizalde as superintendent

By Julia Falcon
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3POdZd_0g6AVfgc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Je3vW_0g6AVfgc00
Top Stories in Dallas - Fort Worth, June 9 02:26

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Independent School District board of trustees today formally named Stephanie Elizalde as the district's next superintendent.

This comes after Superintendent Michael Hinojosa announced in January his plans to retire at the end of 2022.

The board voted unanimously for Elizalde following a 21-day state-mandated waiting period after board trustees names Elizalde as the lone finalist, Dallas ISD said.

Elizalde most recently served as the superintendent of Austin ISD and prior to that served as the chief of school leadership for Dallas ISD.

Hinojosa will remain in Dallas ISD until December and will serve as emeritus superintendent to ensure a smooth transition, Dallas ISD said.

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Dallas ISD proposes $60,000 starting salary for new teachers

DALLAS — In an effort to attract new teachers, Dallas ISD is proposing a raise in starting salaries for new employees in the upcoming budget. School districts all across the Lone Star State have been approving raises or proposing them as a way to help alleviate shortages. Rosie Curts, a math teacher at W.H. Adamson High School, grew up in the Oak Cliff community.
DALLAS, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Police, students get personal during Cedar Hill Summer Summit

CEDAR HILL, Texas — A yearly chance to bridge the gap and create a relationship between police and students in a North Texas community is more important than ever, as it came on the heals of tragic events across the country. Students from the Cedar Hill School District and...
CEDAR HILL, TX
dmagazine.com

The Dallas City Council Will Consider Firing City Manager T.C. Broadnax

The Dallas City Council will hold an executive session next week to evaluate the performance of City Manager T.C. Broadnax, which could result in his removal from office. Mayor Eric Johnson requested the executive session in a memo sent Friday. Council members Paula Blackmon, Gay Donnell Willis, and Cara Mendelsohn sent a separate memo calling for a special meeting after that session in which the full Council will “consider taking appropriate action related to the performance of the City Manager including discipline or removal.”
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

‘We need to do a better:’ Lack of startup dollars force Fort Worth entrepreneurs to seek funding from Dallas, other cities

Quentin Crawford’s idea for his business, The Good Jerky, was born inside a Bucee’s gas station as he was looking at a big wall of beef jerky. Crawford was working as an electrical engineer at the time for Oncor Electric Delivery and was traveling often. He and his wife had recently become pescatarians, and he was dissatisfied with the available healthy snack options.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
Dallas, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Dallas, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
CBS DFW

Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax may be forced out of his job

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax may soon be out of a job.CBS 11 first reported that on Friday, three City Council members, Paula Blackmon, Gay Donnell Willis and Cara Mendelsohn requested a special meeting for Wednesday to "consider taking appropriate action related to the performance of the city manager including discipline or removal."Mayor Eric Johnson also requested an executive session Wednesday to "discuss and evaluate the performance and employment of City Manager T.C. Broadnax.Three sources told CBS 11 the dissatisfaction with Broadnax has been building for a while.These sources also said some council members began talking with...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Sources: Dallas city manager was asked to resign

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas city manager T.C. Broadnax may be on his way out after city council members requested a meeting to discuss "performance of the city manager including discipline or removal." On June 10, 2022, council members Cara Mendelsohn, Paula Blackmon, and Gay Willis submitted the request to the city secretary. Mayor Eric Johnson also requested an executive session.When asked for comment, Mendelsohn said, "Our citizens deserve better management than we have." She said there are multiple deficiencies, including the city's permit office and IT office.  Sources told CBS 11 that Broadnax was given until noon to resign,...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Isd#Austin Isd
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Large Mixed-Use Development for Southern Dallas Announced

The kind of big, mixed-use development southern Dallas leaders have sought for years was announced this week. It will be adjacent to UNT Dallas near I-20 and Lancaster Road. Newly expanded Wheatland Road runs through the middle of the site. The University Hills development is the sort of thing that’s...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Hundreds Turn Out of March for Our Lives in Dallas

Hundreds turned out to March calling for an end to the ongoing gun violence.Liam Edwards/Unsplash. On a very hot Saturday afternoon, nearly 400 people turned out in downtown Dallas calling for an end to gun violence. Following last month's mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, some protesters carried signs remembering the victims of the shooting. Others chanted as they moved through the city According to Dallas News, many spoke out about the changes they want to see.
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

Grand Prairie ranked least LGBTQ-friendly city in Texas

While June is celebrated as Pride Month across the United States, it may not be as festive in the city of Grand Prairie, Texas. At least according to the recent report of the country's most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities released by LawnStarter. To determine their rankings of cities, they looked at 196 of the biggest cities in the United States and assessed how they performed on nineteen different criteria, including:
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Developers provide update on Plano's Collin Creek redevelopment

Construction for the new Collin Creek development is continuing in Plano. On Friday, the development's project manager, Centurion American Vice President Rob Romo, told the Plano Star Courier that the underground garage at the former site of Collin Creek Mall has been excavated, with construction workers currently pouring concrete piers.
PLANO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
dmagazine.com

Here’s the Short List for Dallas’ Next City Manager

A.C. Gonzalez was promoted to city manager of Dallas in 2014. Following Gonzalez’s short, unproductive tenure, T.C. Broadnax took over in 2017. News came down today that it appears he’ll soon be looking for future endeavors. That means Dallas is in the market for our next city manager. Here’s the way I see it:
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

During Heat Wave Dallas Residents Can Receive Free A/C Units

(WBAP/KLIF) — As temperatures soar into the triple digits, one North Texas county is offering much-needed relief. Dallas County Health and Human Services urges residents to apply for the county’s ‘Weatherization Assistance Program’. Christian Rosales represents the program, which delivers and installs free air conditioning systems...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
legalexaminer.com

Was Joel Dean Joslin Named in Southern Baptist Convention List of Abusers?

Joel Dean Joslin, of Irving and Fort Worth, Texas, was on probation in 2003 for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy. He is a registered sex offender for a child sexual assault conviction. He was released from probation and included on a list of church leaders convicted of sex crimes published by the Baptist General Convention of Texas in 2007.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Denton residents speak out on fear of bus route cuts

DENTON, Texas — Public transportation has been on the minds of many Denton County residents as the Denton County Transportation Authority starts to consider the future of the current bus system. “When bus drivers are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back." This was one of...
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Animal Services to present draft plan for coyote management at neighborhood meeting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Animal Services is going to present its draft of the City of Dallas Coyote Management Plan and hear resident feedback on Monday during a District 10 neighborhood meeting. The Coyote Management Plan aims to prevent future human-coyote conflicts while prioritizing human safety, promoting peaceful co-existence when possible and emphasizing humane animal treatment, according to a release from the city. The plan outlines the definition of coyote behavior levels and outlines the city's response for each stage of escalating behavior. The plan is also meant to be used as a tool to educate residents and partners on normal coyote behavior, methods for humanely hazing coyotes, how to avoid unintentional feeding and ways to keep pets safe.  Two future phases will include the introduction of an online reporting form and an interactive map of area sightings. In May, the USDA's Texas Wildlife Services captured and killed three coyotes in the Lake Highlands area, in the wake of an attack on a 2-year-old boy.  
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
117K+
Followers
21K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy