Dallas ISD Board of Trustees formally names Stephanie Elizalde as superintendent

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Independent School District board of trustees today formally named Stephanie Elizalde as the district's next superintendent.

This comes after Superintendent Michael Hinojosa announced in January his plans to retire at the end of 2022.

The board voted unanimously for Elizalde following a 21-day state-mandated waiting period after board trustees names Elizalde as the lone finalist, Dallas ISD said.

Elizalde most recently served as the superintendent of Austin ISD and prior to that served as the chief of school leadership for Dallas ISD.

Hinojosa will remain in Dallas ISD until December and will serve as emeritus superintendent to ensure a smooth transition, Dallas ISD said.