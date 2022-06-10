The future of abortion access could mean long car rides across state lines and the rise of self-managed abortions-by-mail

For many people living in states with restrictive abortion laws, the reality of getting an abortion over the past several years has already resembled a pre-Roe world: where having the means to drive or fly across state lines and pay for abortion services, as well as other associated travel costs, is often a dealbreaker.

Some things will change, however, if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. The distances people will need to travel to receive abortion care will increase manifold . Current estimates from the Guttmacher Institute indicate that 26 states are likely or certain to ban abortion if Roe is overturned. These states are concentrated in the South and Midwest, and would effectively create hundreds of miles-long abortion deserts in parts of the U.S. Residents of Louisiana, Florida, and Texas in particular could see an increase of hundreds of miles to the nearest legal clinic.

But accessing an abortion in the event of a 26-state ban does not mean returning to the days of back-alley butchers and coat-hanger abortions. Abortion services have evolved significantly since the century of criminalization, and have become increasingly safe and simplified. Reliance on surgical abortion has decreased: as of 2020, over half of all U.S. abortions are medication-based . The most common medication abortion is an FDA-approved combination of two drugs—mifepristone and misoprostol—which are usually administered during the first 10 weeks of pregnancy.

Self-managed abortions—abortions performed by the individual at home—using mifepristone and misoprostol are likely to become more popular . Through-the-mail abortion pill and telemedicine consultation services like Plan C , Hey Jane , AidAccess , and Women on Web have emerged to improve access in abortion deserts.

The right to an abortion is codified in state laws or constitutions in 16 states , including New York, Illinois, California, Oregon, and Colorado, as well as Washington D.C. Many of these states are preparing for a surge in the number of out-of-state visitors seeking abortions, or have already seen an uptick in recent years as restrictions on abortions have tightened in neighboring states.