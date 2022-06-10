ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

1880: Every state has laws restricting or banning abortions

By Underwood Archives // Getty Images
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ROkgO_0g6AVXZg00

The Catholic Church’s reversal on abortion coincided with the AMA’s campaign to restrict abortion. The AMA’s Committee on Criminal Abortion quickly adopted a moral argument that sought to cast doubt upon women’s knowledge of their own bodies and pregnancies. It circulated a report that lampooned “a belief, even among mothers themselves, that the foetus is not alive till after the period of quickening.”

The campaign to place abortion and birth in the hands of white male doctors was bolstered by language that stoked racial fears about declining birth rates amongst white populations, an influx of immigrants to the U.S., and the recent emancipation of formerly enslaved Black people, according to historian Leslie Reagan.

Horatio Storer, who orchestrated the AMA’s campaign to criminalize abortion, wrote that the settling of the American West and “the destiny of the nation” rested on “the loins” of wealthy white women—a mission being jeopardized by these women having too many abortions.

This was not the only way in which the AMA’s white supremacist stance impacted reproductive rights. In 1876, James Marion Sims, who is generally regarded as the founder of modern gynecology, became president of the AMA.

Sims became famous for surgically repairing certain complications from childbirth—innovations he made after doing unanesthetized forced experiments on several enslaved Black women in the mid-1800s. In 2021, the AMA acknowledged this legacy , writing that Sims’ experiments “reinforced essentially racist misconceptions in medical science, specifically regarding the biological differences of feeling pain between Blacks and whites that still persist to this date.”

By 1880, every state had passed legislation that made abortion a crime, except in cases where the mother’s life was at risk. This kicked off the “century of criminalization”—from 1880 to when Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973—forcing abortions underground.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Abortion witness tells Congress men can get pregnant and have abortions

A witness who supports abortion rights during the House Judiciary Committee's abortion hearing Wednesday said she believes a person can choose what gender they identify as and that, therefore, men can get pregnant and have abortions. Aimee Arrambide, the executive director of the abortion advocacy group Avow Texas, was asked...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Arkansas governor says extreme abortion bill he signed into law should be ‘revisited’

The governor of Arkansas has claimed he disagrees with the state’s ban on abortion in cases of rape or incest – despite the fact he signed the strict bill into law.Governor Asa Hutchinson admitted in an interview with “State of the Nation” on Sunday that the state’s anti-abortion “trigger law” will lead to “heartbreaking circumstances” if the landmark Roe v Wade ruling is overturned, saying he believes the state’s ban should be “revisited”.“While it’s still life in the womb, life of the unborn, the conception was under criminal circumstances, either incest or rape. And so, those are two exceptions...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Medical Abortion#Black People#Abortions#The Catholic Church#Ama#American
The Guardian

Banning abortions is just the start – next the US right want to outlaw contraception

Jacky Eubanks has a fire in her belly, Donald Trump’s endorsement under her belt and the eradication of birth control on her mind. A week ago no one had heard of Eubanks, a recent college graduate who is running for a Michigan state senate seat with Trump’s seal of approval. Now the Gen Z-ealot is all over the news because of a recent interview with a Christian organisation called Church Militant, in which she promised to vote to make birth control illegal should the opportunity arise.
POTUS
Mic

Mitch McConnell is furious Democrats are protecting kids before SCOTUS justices

When it comes to divergent legislative priorities, look no further than the hallowed halls of the United States Capitol Building today. On one side, the Democratic-chaired House Oversight Committee heard hours of anguished testimony from survivors of — and experts on — America’s gun violence epidemic, as part of a broader push for new gun control measures in the wake of the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas, last month. Then cast your gaze to the vaulted upper chamber of Congress, where Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell this morning threw a monotone hissy fit after the overnight arrest of an armed man outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home, in which the suspect reportedly claimed he wanted to murder the judge over the looming repeal of Roe v. Wade.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
americanmilitarynews.com

Nearly half of Democrat men under 50 approve of assassinating politicians

A new poll last week found that voters who identified as Democrats were more likely than voters who identified as Republicans to support political violence, including assassinating politicians they deem to be a threat. The poll, conducted by the left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and published June 1, found...
POLITICS
The Independent

Limits on early abortion drive more women to get them later

An 18-year-old was undergoing treatment for an eating disorder when she learned she was pregnant, already in the second trimester. A mom of two found out at 20 weeks that her much-wanted baby had no kidneys or bladder. A young woman was raped and couldn't fathom continuing a pregnancy. Abortions later in pregnancy are relatively rare, even more so now with the availability of medications to terminate early pregnancies. Across large parts of the United States, they are also increasingly difficult to obtain. Now, if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion, women...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Washington Examiner

New Supreme Court decision reminds us that only Congress makes the law

A government doesn’t just make rules. It must enforce them. This enforcement doesn’t pertain only to the government applying the law to private persons or groups. It includes providing ways a person can receive some vindication against the government itself when it does wrong. Otherwise, a government created to stop injustice might ignore the law and become tyrannical itself.
Daily Mail

More than two-thirds of Americans want Roe v. Wade upheld and majority favor access to abortion for any reason, new poll finds as Democrat cities in Republican states vow to become 'sanctuaries' for women wanting terminations

Democratic cities in Republican areas are vowing to serve as 'sanctuaries' for abortion rights as states prepare to fully ban abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned as a new poll shows that more than two-thirds of Americans are in favor of upholding a woman's ability to terminate their pregnancy.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Atlantic

The One Witness at the January 6 Hearing Who Matters Most

The congressional hearing into the events of January 6 on Thursday night focused attention on a single decisive person. Not the hearing’s powerful chair or the meticulous vice chair. Not the former U.S. president who tried to overthrow the government. Not the former vice president whom the former president said deserved hanging. Not the lawless insurrectionists, not the heroic police officers, not the documentarian who caught history on camera. The single decisive person is: you.
U.S. POLITICS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy