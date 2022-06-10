Pre-1850: Abortions in early America are commonplace

British common law followed the colonists to North America and formed the basis of the original laws and customs in the American Colonies. Abortion, like birth, pregnancy, and other processes involving women’s bodies, fell largely in the domain of communities of women.

Knowledgeable midwives were responsible for guiding women through birth and did so with the participation of the woman’s female family and friends. This communal form of birthing, now referred to as “social childbirth,” benefitted the woman giving birth both psychologically and in terms of safety, according to the book “Lying-In: The History of Childbirth in America.” Since the group of attending women usually included those who had either given birth themselves or witnessed several births, they could provide a wealth of knowledge, experience, and comfort to the birthing woman.

Abortions in early America were ubiquitous— some historians estimate between 20% and 35% of pregnancies in the 19th century were aborted. They were also uncontroversial from a moral and legal perspective, up until the quickening, which was when a pregnant woman could first feel the fetus move or kick in the womb, usually around 20 weeks into the pregnancy .

Although quickening was the point at which many considered a fetus to be viable, even the abortion of a “quick fetus” was never “firmly established as a common-law crime,” Justice Harry Blackmun would later write in the Supreme Court’s majority opinion on Roe v. Wade . Abortions were most often seen as a decision to be made by a pregnant woman and her midwife, and were most often induced using herbs known for “ restoring the menses ,” historian Leslie Reagan wrote in her 1997 book “When Abortion Was a Crime.”

There was no real legislation regarding abortion until the early 1800s. The legal right to an abortion prior to quickening was reaffirmed in the 1812 Massachusetts court case Commonwealth v. Bangs. This pre- and post-quickening distinction would set a precedent for a series of laws passed in the 1820s and 1830s, starting with an 1821 Connecticut abortion law.

This law was the first to officially criminalize medicinal abortion after quickening. However, it only penalized the provider of the abortifacient, not the pregnant woman, and was largely seen at the time as a means of protecting women from often-lethal abortion medicines .