ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Mid-1960s: ‘Back-alley butchers,’ underground network provide illegal, often unsafe, abortions to the desperate

By Frank Gordon/Pix/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uh7Vk_0g6AVUvV00

With abortion outlawed in every state, people seeking to terminate their pregnancies were forced to do so in frequently unsafe conditions. People who resorted to self-inducing abortions using a notoriously grisly array of techniques—the infamous coat hanger among them—were often poor, and could not afford the steep fee of employing an “abortionist” to perform the procedure.

A study of low-income women in 1960s New York City found that, of those who reported having an abortion, 77% had attempted to self-induce . The danger of illegal abortions disproportionately impacted people not just across class lines, but also along racial lines. The illegal abortion mortality rate for women of color was 12 times higher than for white women between 1972 and 1974.

Even those who paid someone to perform their abortion were often injured in the process; the phenomenon was so common, in fact, that most big-city hospitals had septic abortion wards —sometimes referred to as “septic tanks”—specifically meant for people ailing from botched abortions. While the exact number of illegal abortions in the years leading up to Roe is unknown, due to underreporting, estimates from the Guttmacher Institute place the number anywhere between 200,000 and 1.2 million per year in the 1950s and ’60s.

The plenitude of people seeking abortions can be attributed in large part to the fact that contraceptives were not accessible for most of the 20th century. In 1965, Griswold v. Connecticut made the use of birth control legal for married couples. And it wouldn’t be until 1972, one year before Roe v. Wade, that Eisenstadt v. Baird legalized contraceptives for unmarried people, removing penalties around pre-marital sex for the first time.

A wide range of people performed underground abortions during the first half of the 20th century: both untrained providers and discreet physicians, with motivations ranging from greed and a desire to exploit vulnerable people, to compassion for those in need of assistance.

But not all underground abortion providers fit the stereotype of the “back-alley butcher.” Some reproductive rights activists developed ways of helping people access safe and affordable abortion care. The Jane Collective of Chicago , group of pro-abortion activists, famously formed in the ’60s and set up a call line, which connected those seeking abortions with the group’s own provider. After a while, the women realized they could learn to perform the procedure themselves, allowing them to expand their services to more people at a much lower cost. In the years leading up to 1972, when members of the collective were arrested for administering abortion services, Jane provided roughly 11,000 abortions to people in the Chicago area.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Limits on early abortion drive more women to get them later

An 18-year-old was undergoing treatment for an eating disorder when she learned she was pregnant, already in the second trimester. A mom of two found out at 20 weeks that her much-wanted baby had no kidneys or bladder. A young woman was raped and couldn't fathom continuing a pregnancy. Abortions later in pregnancy are relatively rare, even more so now with the availability of medications to terminate early pregnancies. Across large parts of the United States, they are also increasingly difficult to obtain. Now, if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion, women...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
PBS NewsHour

Analysis: Revisiting a pioneering female doctor who opposed abortion

Abortion has been a medical fact since the days of ancient Egypt at least. Yet there has never been a monolithic medical consensus on what to do with unwanted or endangering pregnancies in our nation, or in others, across time. Many doctors have advocated for it, or applied specific conditions for offering the procedure. The Hippocratic Oath seems to caution against it, though there has been debate about what its namesake intended.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
The Independent

Lauren Boebert under fire for attacking companies offering to cover travel expenses for out-of-state abortions

Right-wing congresswoman Lauren Boebert has come under fire for criticising companies that have offered to help cover employees’ travel costs for abortion procedures. “Anyone else consider that these companies suddenly offering to pay for employee abortions are doing so just to avoid paying maternity leave?” the Republican from Colorado tweeted on Monday.“Cheaper to kill the baby … true evil personified.”In response to a leaked draft opinion earlier this month which indicated the Supreme Court was set to overturn Roe v Wade, a number of executives in the boardrooms of major American companies have issued statements that expresses their commitment...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Unsafe Abortion#Septic Abortion#Birth Control#The Guttmacher Institute
Q 105.7

Electric Bills May Soon Become Unbearable In New York State

There may soon be a pretty hefty increase on your NYSEG electric bills. According to reports, the utility giant is planning for an expensive rate hike. Now that summer is here, you may be running the air conditioner or pool pump or indoor fans more often. The increased rates could make things a little more uncomfortable in the house.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Salon

Abortion opponents take risks by dropping exceptions for rape, incest, and the mother’s life

This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. If it seems as though the anti-abortion movement has gotten more extreme in recent months, that's because it has. But it's not the first time — positions taken by both sides of the abortion debate have ebbed and flowed repeatedly in the 49 years since the Supreme Court declared abortion a constitutional right.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Washington Examiner

For Canada, death on demand is becoming the law of the land

They’ll shut down churches and institute public transit bans to protect healthy people from COVID, but if you desire to end your life due to chronic illness or difficulties accessing medical care, the Canadian government may give you the green light to seek a medically assisted death, also known as MAiD.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: ‘Medical gaslighting’ exists – if you’re a woman

Another day, another NHS crisis meting out its effects on women’s physical and emotional health. Latest studies suggest that there are 110,000 jobs unfilled inside the health service, and the Royal College of Nursing now says the staffing situation is jeopardising safe care for patients. Staff shortages are already rendering pregnant women vulnerable and some labours dangerous, it says, as NHS trusts struggle to employ enough trained midwives to meet demand, while more choose to leave the profession every day. And now another survey has emerged, highlighting how the lack of resources on the NHS front line is literally causing...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Washington Examiner

The science behind gender ideology is bunk

Like so many toxic movements, gender ideology relies on fear to control people. Its activists have convinced our institutions that anything but full-blown acceptance of transgenderism will lead to a number of adverse effects, including increased suicide rates among children and young adults who weren’t “affirmed.”. This is...
SCIENCE
Fast Company

How Planned Parenthood is fighting for abortion access in Michigan

If the forthcoming SCOTUS decision overturns Roe v. Wade, more than half of the states across the U.S. are poised to outlaw abortion or further curtail access to care. One of those states is Michigan, where a 1931 law that banned all abortions—making an exception only in cases of life endangerment—could be enforced once again if Roe falls.
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy