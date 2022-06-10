Oklahoma sees no contested Democratic U.S. House primaries for the first time since at least 2014

The filing deadline for candidates running for Congress in Oklahoma this year was April 14, 2022. Twenty-eight candidates are running for Oklahoma’s five U.S. House districts, including five Democrats and 23 Republicans. That’s 5.6 candidates per district, more than the 5.4 candidates per district in 2020 and less than the 7.2 in 2018.

Here are some other highlights from this year’s filings:

This is the first election to take place under new district lines following the 2020 census. Oklahoma was apportioned five districts, the same number it was apportioned after the 2010 census.

The 2nd district is the only open seat this year. That’s one more seat than in 2020 and the same as in 2018. Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R), who represents the 2nd district, is running for the U.S. Senate.

Fifteen candidates — one Democrat and 14 Republicans — are running to replace Mullin, the most candidates running for a seat this year.

There are four contested Republican primaries this year, and no contested Democratic primaries. That’s the fewest contested primaries since at least 2014, and the first time since at least then when there are no contested Democratic primaries.

Rep. Kevin Hern (R), who represents the 1st district, is the only incumbent not facing a primary challenger this year.

Republican and Democratic candidates filed to run in all five districts, so no seats are guaranteed to either party this year.

Oklahoma and four other states — Colorado, Illinois, New York, and Utah — are holding primary elections on June 28. In Oklahoma, winners in primary contests are determined by majority vote. In the event no candidate wins a majority of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to an August 23 runoff.