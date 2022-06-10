ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma sees no contested Democratic U.S. House primaries for the first time since at least 2014

By Juan Garcia de Paredes
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 3 days ago

The filing deadline for candidates running for Congress in Oklahoma this year was April 14, 2022. Twenty-eight candidates are running for Oklahoma’s five U.S. House districts, including five Democrats and 23 Republicans. That’s 5.6 candidates per district, more than the 5.4 candidates per district in 2020 and less than the 7.2 in 2018.

Here are some other highlights from this year’s filings:

  • This is the first election to take place under new district lines following the 2020 census. Oklahoma was apportioned five districts, the same number it was apportioned after the 2010 census.
  • The 2nd district is the only open seat this year. That’s one more seat than in 2020 and the same as in 2018. Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R), who represents the 2nd district, is running for the U.S. Senate.
  • Fifteen candidates — one Democrat and 14 Republicans — are running to replace Mullin, the most candidates running for a seat this year.
  • There are four contested Republican primaries this year, and no contested Democratic primaries. That’s the fewest contested primaries since at least 2014, and the first time since at least then when there are no contested Democratic primaries.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VEE2I_0g6ATc6r00
  • Rep. Kevin Hern (R), who represents the 1st district, is the only incumbent not facing a primary challenger this year.
  • Republican and Democratic candidates filed to run in all five districts, so no seats are guaranteed to either party this year.

Oklahoma and four other states — Colorado, Illinois, New York, and Utah — are holding primary elections on June 28. In Oklahoma, winners in primary contests are determined by majority vote. In the event no candidate wins a majority of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to an August 23 runoff.

Comments / 0

Related
KHBS

Oklahoma legislature set to begin special session

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma legislature is returning for a special session to consider tax cuts the governor wants and how to allocate federal COVID-19 relief funds that were part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The session will convene Monday. Gov. Kevin Stitt wants lawmakers to consider eliminating...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
State
Utah State
Ballotpedia News

Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals stays district court ruling blocking Louisiana’s congressional district map

The United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit issued an administrative stay on June 9 of a federal district court ruling blocking Louisiana’s congressional district map pending further proceedings. The United States District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana had struck down the state’s congressional district map on June 6 and blocked the state from using the districts for the 2022 elections.
LOUISIANA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Sixteen Republican governors oppose Biden administration’s executive order regarding taxpayer-funded construction contracts

Sixteen Republican governors wrote a letter to President Biden on April 26, 2022, opposing his executive order to mandate project labor agreements (PLAs) on taxpayer-funded construction contracts exceeding $35 million. The letter was signed by governors from Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Hern
Person
Markwayne Mullin
Ballotpedia News

Franken wins Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Iowa

Michael Franken defeated Abby Finkenauer and Glenn Hurst in the June 7 Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Iowa and will face incumbent Chuck Grassley (R), first elected in 1980, in the general election. According to the Des Moines Register‘s Tim Webber and Stephen Gruber-Miller: “Former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer...
IOWA STATE
Ballotpedia News

See how your state funds public schools

Welcome to the Friday, June 10, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. #FridayTrivia: How many states will decide ballot measures on indentured servitude this year?. How public schools are funded. If you’re a regular Brew reader, you know we love local elections....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic Primaries#Republican Primaries#Democrats#Democratic Primary#Politics State#Election State#U S House#Republicans#The U S Senate
Ballotpedia News

Ballot Bulletin – June 2022 Edition

Welcome to The Ballot Bulletin, where we track developments in election policy at the federal, state, and local levels. In this month’s issue:. Arizona governor vetoes bill changing process for canceling a voter’s registration. Redistricting round-up: The latest redistricting news. Legislation update: Recently enacted legislation. Have a question/feedback/or...
ARIZONA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Involuntary servitude on the ballot

Welcome to the Tuesday, June 7, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Louisiana joins growing list of states deciding ballot measures on involuntary servitude this year. Number of contested state legislative primaries is up 34% compared to 2020. South Dakota is holding...
LOUISIANA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Louisiana Legislature adjourns 2022 session; eight measures to appear on November ballot and three to appear on December ballot

The Louisiana State Legislature adjourned its 2022 legislative session on June 6, referring six constitutional amendments to this year’s ballots. These amendments join five other constitutional amendments that the Legislature referred during its 2021 session. Eight measures will appear on the November 8 ballot and three will appear on...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Ballotpedia News

Amendment C defeated in South Dakota

Amendment C was defeated by South Dakota voters on June 7, 2022. With 99.7% of precincts reporting, the ‘No’ vote was at 67.43% (122,387), and the ‘Yes’ vote was at 32.57% (59,111), with a total of 163,014 voting on the amendment. The amendment would have changed...
POLITICS
Ballotpedia News

Incumbents Sean Casten and Marie Newman are running in the Democratic primary for Illinois’ 6th Congressional District on June 28

Sean Casten, Marie Newman, and Charles Hughes are running in the Democratic primary for Illinois’ 6th Congressional District on June 28, 2022. Casten and Newman are members of the U.S. House of Representatives running for re-election in the same district due to redistricting. They have led in fundraising and media attention.
ILLINOIS STATE
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy