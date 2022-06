Popeyes is throwing its menu back to 1972. The beloved fast-food chain, known for its long-standing roots in Louisiana-inspired home cooking, is set to mark its 50th anniversary in June, and it is celebrating the special occasion in a big way. For a limited time only, Popeyes is giving fans the chance to order its signature fried chicken for just 59 cents, the price it was back in the year the fast-food restaurant first opened.

