ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

Miners begin 15th season under new management

By Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 3 days ago

HIBBING — When the Hibbing Amateur baseball team started in 2007, Jamie Steinberg took the bull by the horns and got everything ready for the past 14 seasons.

When Steinberg left the area this past year, that responsibility fell on the shoulders of Adam Schafer and Zakk Bandemer, and they picked up right where Steinberg left off.

The Miners have started the 2022 season, albeit with two losses, but Schafer is certain things will pick up when Hibbing plays in the Hinckley Invitational, taking on the host team at 8 p.m. today.

It was a natural fit for Schafer and Bandemer to take over the team.

“We’ve been associated with it in some capacity over the years,” Schafer said. “Bando was on the original team, and I’ve been around since 2010, so it made sense for the transition to be as smooth as possible.

“Jamie has shown us the ropes that go into running the team. It’s stuff you don’t see on the field. It’s been going on for a couple of years, and now, it’s official.”

So far, the transition has been smooth.

“Jamie has been able to help us along the way by either calling or texting him for questions,” Schafer said.

As far as the roster goes, Schafer and Bandemer have a good core of returning players in Dylan Mattson, John Wengenroth, Eli Tintor, Noah Vinopal, Cole Zuidmulder, Matt Erickson, Riley Lund, Jaiman Lamphere, Mike Belich, Dan Wood and Joe Lescarbeau.

“All of these guys have played in some capacity, either starting last year or in past years,” Schafer said. “They’re experienced, mature ball players.”

Newcomers to the group are Joe Allison, Casey Schaub, Jude Sundquist, Brice Warner, Cesar Dominguez, Bruce Slygh, Louis Gerzin and Josh Sprague.

On the mound, Erickson and Wood are the veterans.

“They are our one-two punch,” Schafer said. “They’re as good as it gets. Hopefully, we can get Jude when he’s ready and able to pitch. He’ll be a good No. 3 starter, then we’ll sprinkle in some other guys. Like Louis, Kole, Cesar, Brucy and Brice.

“We have plenty of arms to get through games.”

Offensively, Hibbing should pack a punch.

“Right now, it’s a matter of seeing live pitching,” Schafer said. “They haven’t seen that since our last game last July. The middle of our order with Eli, John, Kole, Mike, Jaiman and Joe are all guys that can swing the bat.

“Noah should be a good table setter at the top of the lineup, and we’ll use our new guys to supplement things. That middle can go to work.”

Defensively, the Miners should be tough up the middle with either Lamphere or Lescarbeau behind the plate, Vinopal at shortstop and Tintor in center field.

“Generally, we play good defense,” Schafer said. “We have guys that can play multiple positions, so we have a lot of flexibility on how we can construct a lineup. We should do a good job picking up the ball this summer.”

Hibbing is now in the Northern Border League with Marble, Bemidji, Thief River Falls and Roseau.

They exited the Eastern Minny League.

“We’re playing less games, but it’s also less travel,” Schafer said. “That should free up time for the guys to do other things this summer. I haven’t see Roseau, but we should be able to compete with Bemidji and Marble, especially when our top guys are on the mound.

“When we show up to games, we can compete with anyone in this league.”

The Miners have played two games, losing 8-7 in the bottom of the ninth to Lake Superior, then on Tuesday, Hibbing fell 15-4 to Marble.

Too many walks were the culprit in those losses.

“Right now, we don’t have our top-two pitchers, so we pitched-by-committee,” Schafer said. “We have to wait for our bats to come around before we get into the swing of things.

“That’s when that punch will come.”

With the Hinckley Invite up next, the Miners will try to end that two-game losing streak.

“It’s a fun, competitive tournament,” he said. “They treat us well down there. We’re looking forward to being a part of it.”

Comments / 0

Related
RideApart

ATV Minnesota To Hold 2022 Ride & Rally From September 16 to 18, 2022

To celebrate the rich ATV enthusiasm in Minnesota, the Ride & Rally is an annual event that allows all off-road enthusiasts to hang out, ride, and celebrate their sport. This year, the event will be hosted by the Over The Hills Gang ATV, hailing from the town of Fifty Lakes. There are more than seventy ATV clubs across Minnesota, and the Ride & Rally event is where like-minded enthusiasts can ride and explore aboard their four-wheelers.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Minnesota’s Recent Rash of Motorcycle Fatalities Continues

Hibbing, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating another deadly motorcycle crash in Minnesota. There have been at least five deaths in crashes involving motorcycles in the state since last Tuesday. The latest fatal crash occurred Saturday afternoon on the Iron Range. The State Patrol says 71-year-old Leroy...
HIBBING, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Changes coming for the weekend

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Friday: Friday features more sunshine with partly cloudy skies overhead as temperatures climb into the low to mid-70s across the Northland. Winds are out of the west between 5-10 MPH. We begin to see more clouds fill in through the overnight hours on Friday night, which could lead to some rain for early Saturday morning. Temperatures fall back into the mid and upper 40s.
DULUTH, MN
kfgo.com

Vehicle collides with moose in St. Louis County

DULUTH, Minn. (KFGO) – A vehicle in St. Louis County, Minnesota, collided with a moose while traveling north on Highway 53 near Three Lakes Road just before midnight last night. The moose ended up going through the windshield of the car. The driver, 40-year-old Arthur Peterson of Eveleth, MN,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hibbing, MN
Sports
City
Hibbing, MN
City
Bemidji, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Roseau, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Severe storms possible Sunday night into Monday morning, summer heat on Tuesday

TONIGHT: After seeing showers and isolated storms earlier today, the rain will come to an end briefly tonight with cooler lows. A weak system is moving quickly to the southeast bringing an end to the first of several chances of rain and storms through the next couple of days. Scattered clouds are possible, but they’ll increase through the evening tonight as more chances of showers and storms are possible early Sunday morning. Winds will continue to be from the northeast at a calm rate between 3-6 mph. Lows will fall to the lower to mid 40s tonight.
DULUTH, MN
Power 96

11 Famous People From Minnesota

Prince, one of most talented musicians ever. Prince with all his fame and money always called Minnesota his home. Bob Dylan also come to mind right away. Such a poet of his generation and those to follow. Ann Margaret, although many young people might not have any idea who she...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Dies After Colliding With SUV In Northern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 71-year-old motorcyclist died Saturday after colliding with an SUV in northern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 5 and Highway 37, roughly 10 miles east of Hibbing. Investigators say a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on the highway when a Chevrolet Equinox pulled out in front of him. The SUV was at a stop sign and attempting to turn onto the highway’s eastbound lanes. The motorcyclist was identified as a man from Gilbert. His name has yet to be released. No one in the SUV was hurt. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
MINNESOTA STATE
Ely Echo

Congratulations to Zup’s

There were a lot of Zupancich family members gathered in Ely Thursday morning. The reason? Celebrating the official opening of the new Zup’s Food Market in Ely. This was truly a monumental project that was two years in the making. Zup’s and Ely Northland Market would be combined into one super store where Shopko once operated.
ELY, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Erickson
boreal.org

Severe weather chances today and tomorrow

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • June 12, 2022. A warm front has set up to the west of the region. This will help bring multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms beginning today. Some storms could be severe with the main threat being damaging winds and large hail. The warm front will remain somewhat stationary through tomorrow therefore another round of showers and thunderstorms with the potential for severe weather is possible again. Be sure to have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Motorcyclist dies in fatal crash in Hibbing

HIBBING, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Hibbing Saturday afternoon. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at the intersection of County Road 5 and Highway 37 at around 1:42 p.m. Authorities say a Chevy Equinox carrying...
HIBBING, MN
Daily Telegram

Duluth woman settles 'huffing' lawsuit against 3M

DULUTH — Nearly a decade after she was paralyzed by a driver who passed out while inhaling dust remover, a Duluth woman has settled her years-long legal battle against 3M. Ashen Diehl, 42, sued the Twin Cities-based conglomerate in 2018, six years after she was hit while walking along an East Superior Street sidewalk with her daughter. The driver admitted to "huffing" the chemical compound from an aerosol can before the collision, which has left Diehl permanently in a wheelchair.
DULUTH, MN
lptv.org

Itasca County Confirms High Rates of COVID-19 Cases, Another Resident Dies of the Disease

Itasca County Public Health recently confirmed that new cases of COVID-19 are continuing to spread since mid-May. According to their latest press release, as of June 7th, 182 new cases are confirmed over the last two weeks. The 14-day rate per 10,000 people is 40.6. In addition, another Itasca County resident died due to COVID-19. This death brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 148. These rates have remained at this new high since mid-May. But, the public health officials state that the case numbers are not as severe as in the winter months.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Guys#Miners#River Falls
valleynewslive.com

Man jailed, allegedly tied to crime spree in Polk County

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An East Grand Forks man is facing six new felony counts, with 5 of them related to theft or burglaries in the East Grand Forks area, and the other is for possessing meth. Court documents reveal 5 separate instances of burglaries dating...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy