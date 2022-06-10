Miners begin 15th season under new management

HIBBING — When the Hibbing Amateur baseball team started in 2007, Jamie Steinberg took the bull by the horns and got everything ready for the past 14 seasons.

When Steinberg left the area this past year, that responsibility fell on the shoulders of Adam Schafer and Zakk Bandemer, and they picked up right where Steinberg left off.

The Miners have started the 2022 season, albeit with two losses, but Schafer is certain things will pick up when Hibbing plays in the Hinckley Invitational, taking on the host team at 8 p.m. today.

It was a natural fit for Schafer and Bandemer to take over the team.

“We’ve been associated with it in some capacity over the years,” Schafer said. “Bando was on the original team, and I’ve been around since 2010, so it made sense for the transition to be as smooth as possible.

“Jamie has shown us the ropes that go into running the team. It’s stuff you don’t see on the field. It’s been going on for a couple of years, and now, it’s official.”

So far, the transition has been smooth.

“Jamie has been able to help us along the way by either calling or texting him for questions,” Schafer said.

As far as the roster goes, Schafer and Bandemer have a good core of returning players in Dylan Mattson, John Wengenroth, Eli Tintor, Noah Vinopal, Cole Zuidmulder, Matt Erickson, Riley Lund, Jaiman Lamphere, Mike Belich, Dan Wood and Joe Lescarbeau.

“All of these guys have played in some capacity, either starting last year or in past years,” Schafer said. “They’re experienced, mature ball players.”

Newcomers to the group are Joe Allison, Casey Schaub, Jude Sundquist, Brice Warner, Cesar Dominguez, Bruce Slygh, Louis Gerzin and Josh Sprague.

On the mound, Erickson and Wood are the veterans.

“They are our one-two punch,” Schafer said. “They’re as good as it gets. Hopefully, we can get Jude when he’s ready and able to pitch. He’ll be a good No. 3 starter, then we’ll sprinkle in some other guys. Like Louis, Kole, Cesar, Brucy and Brice.

“We have plenty of arms to get through games.”

Offensively, Hibbing should pack a punch.

“Right now, it’s a matter of seeing live pitching,” Schafer said. “They haven’t seen that since our last game last July. The middle of our order with Eli, John, Kole, Mike, Jaiman and Joe are all guys that can swing the bat.

“Noah should be a good table setter at the top of the lineup, and we’ll use our new guys to supplement things. That middle can go to work.”

Defensively, the Miners should be tough up the middle with either Lamphere or Lescarbeau behind the plate, Vinopal at shortstop and Tintor in center field.

“Generally, we play good defense,” Schafer said. “We have guys that can play multiple positions, so we have a lot of flexibility on how we can construct a lineup. We should do a good job picking up the ball this summer.”

Hibbing is now in the Northern Border League with Marble, Bemidji, Thief River Falls and Roseau.

They exited the Eastern Minny League.

“We’re playing less games, but it’s also less travel,” Schafer said. “That should free up time for the guys to do other things this summer. I haven’t see Roseau, but we should be able to compete with Bemidji and Marble, especially when our top guys are on the mound.

“When we show up to games, we can compete with anyone in this league.”

The Miners have played two games, losing 8-7 in the bottom of the ninth to Lake Superior, then on Tuesday, Hibbing fell 15-4 to Marble.

Too many walks were the culprit in those losses.

“Right now, we don’t have our top-two pitchers, so we pitched-by-committee,” Schafer said. “We have to wait for our bats to come around before we get into the swing of things.

“That’s when that punch will come.”

With the Hinckley Invite up next, the Miners will try to end that two-game losing streak.

“It’s a fun, competitive tournament,” he said. “They treat us well down there. We’re looking forward to being a part of it.”