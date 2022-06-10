ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanceville, AL

Wallace State’s Agriculture/Horticulture Production has four students earn 3M/NC3 scholarships; more department news

By Russell Moore WSCC
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Four students from Wallace State Community College’s Agriculture/Horticulture Production program are the recipients of The Skilled Trades – 3M Transformational Scholarship, a national scholarship through 3M and the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3).

Wallace State students to earn the scholarship are:

Daniel Campos – Cullman

Jordan Mills – Anniston

Annalisa Pope – Vestavia Hills

Lauren Seymore – Addison

The Agriculture/Horticulture Production students were among 50 nationwide to earn the scholarship, which can be applied to the 2022-2023 academic year.

“All four students deserve the scholarship and recognition. They’re leaders among our department and excel,” said program chair Jason Bynum. “It’s a big deal when you’re one of only 50 students to achieve something.”

Campos has been selected to serve as Wallace State’s inaugural ambassador at the National Association of Landscape Professionals’ (NALP) fall conference scheduled for September in Orlando.

Additionally, Wallace State’s Agriculture/Horticulture Production program sent a team to compete in its first NALP Collegiate Landscape Competition last semester.

“It’s a big step forward for our program to join the NALP and work to be recognized nationally. We want our students to be able to network with like-minded people in the profession and help them grow any way possible,” Bynum said.

Wallace State’s Agriculture/Horticulture Production program, which features an associate degree or certificate options, offers practical training for jobs in landscaping, forestry service, conservation, farming, nursery, agriscience education and more, including a new sustainable agriculture option and a 2+2 Poultry Science option with Auburn University.

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Among the literacy elite

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman City Schools has been named one of only two Science of Reading spotlight districts by the Alabama State Department of Education, in honor of the system’s progressive and creative approach to literacy and reading education in primary and elementary grade levels.Cullman City Schools was one of two school systems, along with 12 individual schools across the state, recognized for demonstrating a strong commitment to foundational literacy for Alabama’s K-3 learners.“This is a great honor for our teachers who work so hard teaching reading, disaggregating data and delivering tiered instruction,” Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff said. “Our teachers do...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Home Builders Association recognizes four seniors with J.B. ‘Boots’ Hill Memorial Scholarships

CULLMAN, Ala. – Four seniors were honored at a Family Scholarship Night held by the Cullman County Home Builders Association and hosted by Mitch Smith Chevrolet Thursday evening. The students were awarded $2000 scholarships each and praised for setting goals in homebuilding related careers. The Home Builders Association is a group of local business people committed to promoting and maintaining home building excellence and professionalism. The association regularly raises funds for scholarships to encourage young people beginning their careers in the industry. Students Cody Butler from Fairview High School, Olivia Gann from Priceville, Bryson Driver from Cullman Christian School and Gary...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Young members of No Fences Cowboy Church with servants’ hearts host outreach

FALKVILLE, Ala. – No Fences Cowboy Church in Falkville is on a mission to teach an invaluable lesson to its young parishioners—the positive impact and vital Christian lesson on giving back and providing outreach to people in their community. The small but powerful children’s group meets on Wednesday nights at the church. The adults decided the young members were the perfect age to begin molding into the embodiment of true helpers within the church and the surrounding communities. This week, the church’s young members gave away 94 bicycles to children from three nearby elementary schools, ensuring a summer of outdoor fun and...
FALKVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Hanceville City Council continues to work with Industrial Board to fund projects

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Hanceville City Council met on Thursday evening where the council voted to approve transferring funds to the Hanceville Industrial Development Board for a nearly completed property located on Hwy 91 just north of Hwy 31. Home to an upcoming cabinet shop which is expected to employee approximately five people, the development is in the end stages of construction, requiring only minor work on the interior and concrete work on the exterior. After thorough discussion on the most appropriate manner to move the project forward and the timeline by which the funds are needed by the ID board, a...
HANCEVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hanceville, AL
Hanceville, AL
Education
City
Vestavia Hills, AL
Local
Alabama Education
The Cullman Tribune

St. Paul’s Lutheran School announces new principal

Cullman, Ala. – Pastor Richard Gaub has accepted the call to become associate pastor and headmaster of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School. Pastor Gaub will be installed on Sunday, July 3, at 3:00 p.m. with a reception to follow. All are welcome to join us for this blessed occasion and to have the opportunity to meet him. Pastor Gaub has served churches and schools in Wyoming, Virginia, California and Texas. He is coming to St. Paul’s with more than 20 years of experience in administration and teaching. Pastor Gaub is a man who is patient and loving, and he is...
The Cullman Tribune

‘Don’t ever take anything for granted’: Cody Bales looks back on his time at Cold Springs

BREMEN, Ala. – In this interview, I talked to former Cold Springs basketball and baseball standout Cody Bales about his Eagles career. Cody shared some of his best sports/high school memories from Cold Springs. “Two of my best sports memories is winning the county and area championship in basketball in 2021 and also making it to the second round of the baseball playoffs that year,” Bales said. “Another memory was winning the area championship this past year in basketball. Some of my best high school memories was definitely getting to see my friends and faculty every day. Getting to talk to my...
BREMEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman Police Department asst. chief retires; shares memories, experiences

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Assistant Police Chief Craig Montgomery spent his first day in retirement enjoying some front porch sitting and late morning coffee after serving 30 years with the Cullman Police Department.  Chief Kenny Culpepper said he knew Montgomery before their venture into law enforcement began together in 1992.  “We served together in the military previously—and I remember when he was hired into the police department,” Culpepper said. “His military and life experiences are something worth sharing. He’s been a great officer, leader and friend.” Montgomery joined the army, got a degree from Auburn University, joined the National Guard and then, the...
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman City Council welcomes Brad Smith to vacant Place No. 1 position

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman City Council met on Monday night at City Hall opening with the swearing in on newest council member, Brad Smith. Smith has big shoes to fill in the Place No. 1 position. The seat was formerly held by Andy Page, or “Coach” to everyone who knew him. Coach’s love for people and for the community of Cullman were unsurpassed and the council was left with a gaping hole when he passed on January 5 of this year. Smith was appointed to the Cullman Jefferson Gas Board as well as his new duties in Place 1 and as the...
CULLMAN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annalisa
The Cullman Tribune

CPD and Cullman Cosmetic Family Dentistry partner for event

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Police Department is partnering with Cullman Cosmetic and Family Dentistry to host their Smiles for Life event today, June 10. “Smiles for Life is a charity organization that we partner with Ultradent to sponsor,” Practice Manager Beth Jones said.  “Ultradent is a dental vendor that sells dental products like teeth whitening. Smiles for Life is a charity created for underprivileged and/or disabled children to be able to get dental work done. Through this charity, they allow us to sponsor SFL-but also, a local charity in the process. We chose The Link of Cullman County.”  From this charity event, half of the proceeds will go to Smiles for Life and the other half will be donated to The Link. The CPD encourages community members to come and join this celebration charity event. Cullman Police Officers will be providing and cooking food on site.  “Also, the Doctors agreed to participate in a dunking booth if we reached 20 donations of $300, so that will be fun,” Jones said.  The event will be held at 311 6th Avenue SE in Cullman, at Cullman Cosmetic and Family Dentistry beginning at 2:00 p.m.  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Files from yesteryear: from the files of 1904 and 1934

From the files of 1904: Professor J.L. Gibson has moved to Falkville, where he is in charge of the college there. Miss Dora E. Schneider and Herman Richter were married on Thursday evening, at the home of the groom’s sister, Mrs. E.B. Hauk in West Cullman. Mr. and Mrs. G.E. Devine, of Birmingham, are guests of Mrs. Devine’s father, H.B. Howard, of Good Hope. Little Miss Frances Austin has returned from a visit to Birmingham. Mr. and Mrs. R.O. Chance, of Jones Chapel, have gone to Georgia for an extended visit. Mr. and Mrs. W.C. King, of Clarkson, are spending several weeks in Georgia. J.A. McMinn has...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Search for missing Cullman girl continues

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office investigators are still actively following up on leads in the search for Alana Jean Aldridge. Ms. Aldridge, 16, was last seen getting into the pictured vehicle around 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 11 around the area of Highway 157 in Cullman.  If anyone has any information concerning Aldridge’s whereabouts, or the location of the pictured vehicle, please contact Investigator Jeff Lawson at (256) 735-2716. After hours or weekends, please contact the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office at (256 )734-0342.Any information contact Investigator Jeff Lawson at 256-735- 2716 Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Robert A. Love

Robert A. Love, age 93, of Crane Hill, Alabama passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022. Robert was born December 12, 1928, in Jefferson County, Alabama. Robert is survived by his daughters: Luanne (Joey) Mann, Joy (Don) Gaines and Patricia Higgins; his sons: Robert “Bobby” (Vickie) Love, Rudy (Marie) Higgins, Kelly (Joy) Higgins and Ronnie Higgins; his sisters: Shirley Walden and Peggy Chappell; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Robert was preceded in death by his wife: Carolyn Love and his parents: Clyde Carl and Lucy Jane Parsons Love. Robert owned and operated his own business, Love Plumbing. He was a Mason...
CRANE HILL, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m#Scholarships#Auburn University#College#The Skilled Trades
The Cullman Tribune

Catch a wave at WildWater’s Grand Opening on June 17

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism’s (CPRST) newest and much anticipated venture will hold its grand opening on Friday, June 17. Gates will open to the water park’s guests at 10:00 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Door prizes will be given away and swag bags will be available to the first 50 visitors each day of the grand opening weekend celebration, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Giveaways will include day passes and even family season passes. Having already hosted thousands of thrill seekers, the grand opening is expected to draw a huge turnout, so CPRST Executive...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Saundra Marie Garrard Green

Saundra Marie Garrard Green, age 75, of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, at her residence. Saundra was born on March 21, 1947, in Winston County, Alabama. Saundra is survived by her husband: Walter H. “Clipper” Green Jr.; children: Bryan Keith Green and Kelly Marie Green (Scotty) Seal; mother-in-law: Sara Jo Green and grandchildren: Aleya Kate Green Rodriguez, Macy Erin Green, Kamden Cole Green Steele, Ava Marie Seal and Ryder Lee Seal. She was preceded in death by her son: Scott Tyler Green; father: Gus Milton Garrard; mother: Hazel Marie Wilson Garrard; sister: Vickie Lynn Garrard Morris and father-in-law: Walter H. Green. The family would like to send out a thank you to Jonna Clark and Enhabit Hospice (Encompass). Special thank you to Angela and Chad Tidwell for their help with Sandy’s Final Journey. No services at this time.
HALEYVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Relay for Life hosts Wheels at Wallace car show

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — Saturday was a very special day at Wallace State Community College. The school’s Relay for Life team hosted the inaugural Wheels at Wallace car show and there was a great turnout with plenty of cars on-hand to help put a great cause. The team hosted the car show to help benefit the American Cancer Society and Gold Together supporting efforts to battle childhood cancer.  There were tons of door prizes that were given out during the event as well and a couple of food trucks showed up to help support a great cause. A very nice moment happened...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Planning Commission moves Klein Building project forward

CULLMAN, Ala. – The City of Cullman Planning Commission met on Monday evening at the City Hall Auditorium tasked with holding public hearings on a rezoning request, several short form subdivision requests and the review of a proposed site plan. A public hearing was heard for the rezoning of the Klein Building property, located on 3rd Avenue SE between 4th and 5th Street SE. With no one speaking in opposition at the hearing, the rezoning request commenced, and the commission approved to make the recommendation to Cullman City Council for rezoning the property. The committee heard a public hearing and subdivision request...
CULLMAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Glenn Perdue

Glenn Perdue, age 77, of Bremen, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 10, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Bremen, Alabama on February 5, 1945, to Dennie Elam Perdue and Mildred Phillips Perdue. Glenn preached at Wheeler Grove Church of Christ for many years. After he retired from farming, he owned and operated the Hamby Mill Flea Market, along with his love of traveling and his tractors. Glenn loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was a loving husband for 58 years and was a loving father.
BREMEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Betty M. (Cram) Jess

Betty M. (Cram) Jess, 95, of Baileyton, AL, formerly of Clinton, Iowa passed away Thursday, June 9 at home surrounded by her family.  Mrs. Jess was born June 11, 1926, in Clinton, Iowa, the daughter of Lily and Bruce Cram. She married Edward Jess on June 30, 1945 in Oakland, CA and remained married for 67 years before his passing in 2013. Since then, Mrs. Jess has been living with her daughter in Alabama. Mrs. Jess was a homemaker devoted to raising her family. She attended school in Clinton. She is survived by her three daughters: Betty Lou (Edward) Kopp, Englewood FL,  Penny (Terry) Shields, Ottawa IL and Rhonda (Steve) Eckstein, Baileyton, AL; two sons: Edward (Kathy) Jess, Clinton, IL and Marty (Connie) Jess, Lake Wildwood, IL; 22 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; daughter: Paula Jean Jess; grandson: Gregory Shields; sisters: Doris Seastrand, Dorothy Voorhees and Darlene Snedden and brothers: Bruce Cram, Richard Cram and Donnie Cram. Obituary provided by the Jess family. Holly Pond Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jess family.
BAILEYTON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Patricia (Patty) Pace Richard

Patricia (Patty) Pace Richard passed away on May 29, after a long battle with ovarian cancer, at age 81, surrounded by her loving children and oldest granddaughter at her home in Crane Hill, AL overlooking her favorite view of Smith Lake.  She was preceded in death by her parents: Mary Richards Pace and William H Pace; stepfather: Lawrence S Morgan and half-sister: Laura Morgan. Survived by sister: Mary Jo Boswell of NC and half-sister: Kathy Morgan Sullivan of AR She was married to James Richard (divorced, deceased) of Birmingham, AL for 25 years. She was the loving mother of Sherry Chamblee (Robby), Mark Richard...
CRANE HILL, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman man arrested following tip

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an individual running down the road in the Vinemont area on Wednesday, June 8.  Upon arrival, deputies located Christian Xavier Smith, 31, of Cullman running down the roadway.  It was determined that Smith had active warrants, was intoxicated and was placed under arrest. He was charged with public intoxication, indecent exposure (warrant) and a Violation of a Protection Order (warrant).  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
398K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy