ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, OR

There’s flooding in the Umatilla National Forest, what you should know before visiting

By Madeleine Hagen
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YyBpx_0g6AS6BB00

PENDLETON, Wash. — Amid a wetter and cooler spring than normal, the Umatilla National Forest has seen rising waters in the region’s creeks, streams and rivers after recent rainfall.

“Whenever we have a considerable amount of rain, particularly coming in the spring time, where we’re already having that winter runoff the big concern that we have is flooding,” Darcy Weseman, a Public Affairs Specialist with the Umatilla National Forest said.

In the recent weeks, two big rain storms have passed over northeast Oregon, sometimes making its way further north, through Walla Walla. The Umatilla National Forest has land in both Washington and Oregon.

Weseman said they also had three significant wildfires on Umatilla National Forest land; that means there’s burn scars, where water is free to keep running because any obstacles (vegetation) have been burnt. Forest officials have been keeping a close eye on those regions, such as the Green Ridge Fire Footprint.

“First area that we did see some flooding issues is actually south of Pilot Rock Oregon and that road did get some damage where there just some road erosion and water running across the roadway,” Darcy said forest officials are now working on an effort to get that road repaired.

If you’re a camper, you’ll want to double check the site you’re visiting hasn’t been affected by flooding.

“We’ve done some monitoring and we’re closely watching the Tucannon Water Shed which is on the Pomeroy Ranger District; flooded the Lady Bug Campground, so we’ve actually had to close that campground, as well as the road right there next to the campground,” she explained.

In the case of the Lady Bug Campground, Darcy said rainfall caused runoff and a large debris flow, which partially blocked the Tucannon River, causing flooding at the campground and Forest Service Road 4712.

“In the same area we also saw some flooding in the Panjab Creek,” she said. The Panjab Campground and trailhead bridge have also been closed due to flooding and debris runoff.

While spring is a bustling and exciting time to visit the forest, Darcy just wants visitors to be prepare.

“I always just encourage people to know before you go, check with our local ranger district office or on our forest website,” she said.

She also encourages visitors to tell people where they’re going, their route, and when they should be back. She said for people going to more rural parts of the forest, they should consider maps that don’t rely on cell service. They’ve also seen snow at popular locations, leading to some search and rescue missions, she advises people to look on their website to check conditions.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

Related
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Waitsburg biologist Brad Trumbo on three simple ways to catch Blue Mountain trout

Brad Trumbo is a professional fish and wildlife biologist, an award-winning author and photographer, author of Wingshooting the Palouse, and active with Blue Mountain Pheasants Forever. From his Waitsburg, Washington, home, he contributes the Palouse Outdoors column to The Waitsburg Times, the Upland Pursuits column to the East Oregonian, Baker City Herald, and La Grande Observer, the Steppe Outside column to the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin, and is a staff author for Harvesting Nature. To read more, visit bradtrumbo.com.
WAITSBURG, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pendleton, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Umatilla, OR
State
Washington State
KEPR

Children invited to Sacajawea Park to earn Junior Ranger Badge

Pasco, WA — Sunday, on the second Discover Pass Fee Free Day for Washington State Parks, the Manhattan Project National Historical Park and Sacajawea Historical State Park partnered for Junior Ranger Day. Kids had the opportunity to earn a Junior Ranger Day badge or pin by completing activities like...
PASCO, WA
97 Rock

Popular Tri-Cities Business Plans a Move to Richland and a Name Change

A popular Tri-Cities kettle corn company has a few changes in store for the future. KC Brand Kettle Corn has been offering sweet and salty popcorn snacks at Tri-Cities events and throughout the Pacific Northwest since 2004. A new store is planned to open in August on George Washington Way in Richland, and there will be a new name for the business, Popcorn Northwest.
RICHLAND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Service#Erosion
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Kettle corn company pops into Richland storefront

Jeramy Schultz was trained to be a fighter during his five years in the Marine Corps. Ever since, the Richland High School graduate has used those skills to battle the day-to-day skirmishes that a small businessman needs to overcome to be successful. For Schultz, who has been in the kettle...
RICHLAND, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
nbcrightnow.com

State of emergency in Morrow County due to water contamination

MORROW COUNTY, Ore. - A state of emergency declared in Morrow County. High levels of nitrates have been discovered in people's wells in the rural areas, around Boardman and Irrigon. The county commissioners held a special meeting last night to declare the emergency. The order says people living in those...
MORROW COUNTY, OR
KUOW

The cherry harvest is off to a late start in Washington

The colder, rainier than usual weather across the Northwest has snarled the region's cherry-growing season. Jim Jamison owns a small plot in Richland. Wash. and says that by now, he'd normally have hundreds of customers shopping with them at a u-pick orchard. “I think ours in the Northwest will be...
WASHINGTON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy