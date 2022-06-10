Beau Joshua Arceneaux

Deloris Ann Girod Session was born in Independence, LA on July 12, 1948 to the late John Alton Girod and Johney Kendrick Girod. She was called to rest on February 10, 2022 at the age of 73. Deloris attended Carver High School in Breaux Bridge graduating in 1966. Then going to college at Dillard University: graduation with a Double Major in Science and Physical Education. Then going on to Texas Southern in Houston, TX: Southern in Shreveport, LA: Louisiana State University in Shreveport, LA: Centenary University in Shreveport, LA: Southern in Baton Rouge, LA: and University of Alexandria ibn Lafayette, LA Receiving 134 Hours of Continued Education. She went on always giving back to her children, grandchildren and her students in school. Deloris was known for her hospitality. She was always feeding the kids in the neighborhood. She enjoyed spending time with family, outside , and traveling to see all her friends and family. She is survived by three daughters, Tamika S. Evans MD (Glen)Pflugerville, TX; Shrita M. Session-Washington (Glenn) Fort Worth, TX; and Kaliya S. Bradley PD (Eric) Central, LA; twelve grandchildren, Monique, Andre, Dominique, Glenaj, Dex, Kayla, Christopher, Lacie, Devin, Lyra, Nicholas and Eric. Six Great grandchildren, Aryan, Aaliyah, Isaac, Kevin, and two on the way. Five brothers, William B. Wheeler Sr., Jessie J. Wheeler Sr., Tyrone Girod MD, David Girod, Kenneth Girod and a sister, Tessie Girard and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, John Alton Girod and Johney Kendrick Girod; three brothers, Samuel Wheeler, John Girod Jr., Rickey Cormier and her sister, Yvonne Girod. Deloris will be deeply missed and always loved by her dear children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister , brothers and her students. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.

