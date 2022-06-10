ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponchatoula, LA

Beau Joshua Arceneaux

 3 days ago

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation...

Deborah Meadors Forshag

Deborah Meadors Forshag passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Covington, LA. She was born on October 19, 1952 in New Orleans, LA to the late Reed Roberts Meadors and Dixie May Meadors. Deborah was the beloved wife of Wayne Cooper Forshag, Jr. for 44 years. She was the...
Lynn Sheridan Reese

Lynn Sheridan Reese passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at her home in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, at the age of 76. She was born on Sunday, August 5, 1945, in Ponchatoula, LA. Lynn loved her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, working in her yard and tending to her flowers, and her beloved Pomeranian, Sandy.
PONCHATOULA, LA
Nelda Faye Stewart Kinchen

Nelda, age 89, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 10, 2022. She was a longtime resident of Albany, LA. Nelda was a devoted member of Blood River Baptist Church. She dedicated over 25 years at the Hammond State School as an Accountant. Nelda absolutely loved being around her family and was truly happy with all of her grandbabies. She always took care of others and took pride in caring for her family. Nelda enjoyed going to church and made sure to instill that in her children. She could often be found sitting on the porch with her husband, enjoying the day and feeding the birds. Nelda was a wonderful wife, mother, and Maw Maw who will be forever missed.
ALBANY, LA
Cheryl Perrin Bertaut

Cheryl Perrin Bertaut of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 surrounded by family. She was born on December 25, 1952 to the late Henry Bazile Perrin and Wilda Christina Harper Perrin. Cheryl was a proud graduate of Ponchatoula High School in 1971 where she served as...
PONCHATOULA, LA
Deloris Ann Girod Session

Deloris Ann Girod Session was born in Independence, LA on July 12, 1948 to the late John Alton Girod and Johney Kendrick Girod. She was called to rest on February 10, 2022 at the age of 73. Deloris attended Carver High School in Breaux Bridge graduating in 1966. Then going to college at Dillard University: graduation with a Double Major in Science and Physical Education. Then going on to Texas Southern in Houston, TX: Southern in Shreveport, LA: Louisiana State University in Shreveport, LA: Centenary University in Shreveport, LA: Southern in Baton Rouge, LA: and University of Alexandria ibn Lafayette, LA Receiving 134 Hours of Continued Education. She went on always giving back to her children, grandchildren and her students in school. Deloris was known for her hospitality. She was always feeding the kids in the neighborhood. She enjoyed spending time with family, outside , and traveling to see all her friends and family. She is survived by three daughters, Tamika S. Evans MD (Glen)Pflugerville, TX; Shrita M. Session-Washington (Glenn) Fort Worth, TX; and Kaliya S. Bradley PD (Eric) Central, LA; twelve grandchildren, Monique, Andre, Dominique, Glenaj, Dex, Kayla, Christopher, Lacie, Devin, Lyra, Nicholas and Eric. Six Great grandchildren, Aryan, Aaliyah, Isaac, Kevin, and two on the way. Five brothers, William B. Wheeler Sr., Jessie J. Wheeler Sr., Tyrone Girod MD, David Girod, Kenneth Girod and a sister, Tessie Girard and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, John Alton Girod and Johney Kendrick Girod; three brothers, Samuel Wheeler, John Girod Jr., Rickey Cormier and her sister, Yvonne Girod. Deloris will be deeply missed and always loved by her dear children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister , brothers and her students. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
INDEPENDENCE, LA
Jake Ellis Magee

And a resident of the Sheridan Community passed away peacefully at his daughter’s home Friday evening June 10, 2022. He was a corrections officer for over 32 years, serving at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, Washington Correctional Institute and the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office. Jake was a veteran of the United States Air Force during the Korean War era, being stationed at a radar base in New Mexico and later in Alabama. He was a longtime member of Pine First Baptist Church. Jake enjoyed fishing and watching his favorite old Western movies and TV shows. He also enjoyed listening to bluegrass music and spending time with his family.
Jay "J.B." Kennedy

Jay “J.B.” Kennedy, age 81, born at home and a lifelong resident of Stateline died on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero, LA. He was an active member of Stateline Baptist Church and a retired heavy equipment operator working out of Local Union #406 in New Orleans.
Peggy Mashon Farmer

A mother’s love never ceases; and all who knew Peggy, knows she gave her love freely to people and animals alike. A true testament of love thy neighbor, Peggy M. Farmer passed away Wednesday morning, June 8, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 18, 1945 in Independence, LA, was a graduate of Independence High, class of 1963. Peggy started her career with South Central Bell in operator services in 1967, survived the split from AT&T in 1984, and retired from BellSouth in 2008 with 41 years of service.
Karen G. Sullivan

Karen G. Sullivan born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away June 7, 2022 in Denham Springs, Louisiana at the age of 68. She loved to cook and go fishing. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and going to church events. She will be missed dearly by all those who knew and loved her. She is survived by her daughter; Deseree Phillips(Mitch Phillips), Grandchildren; Travis K Sullivan and Caleb Phillips, Mother; Audrey Ortego, Brother; Lawrence R. Gremillion. She is preceded in death by her Father; Lawrence A. Gremillion, Husband; Kent D. Sullivan, Son: Charles K. Sullivan, Stepson; David N. Sullivan. Services will be held Friday June 17, 2022 at Hebron Baptist Church from 12:00 PM- 2:00 PM with a 2:00 PM funeral service and burial to follow in Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Travis Sullivan, Caleb Phillips, Nicholas Droge, Samuel Knox, Robin Dale and Steve Parker. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
STPSO investigates shooting in Mandeville area Sunday night

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident which occurred Sunday (June 12) night in the Mandeville area. Shortly before 9:30 p.m., STPSO deputies responded to a residence in the 2000 block of Dupre Street near Mandeville in response to a report of a shooting. At...
MANDEVILLE, LA
Bruce Labrecque

Hammond restauranteur Bruce Labrecque expresses concerns about crime; endorses John Pecoraro for mayor.
HAMMOND, LA
Gerald Sticker at Rotary

Retired former Mandeville Police Chief Gerald Sticker, now a candidate for Tangipahoa sheriff, spoke to the Kentwood Rotary Club. Get more local news and videos at AN17.com.
MANDEVILLE, LA
Denham man charged with vehicular homicide in death of local 9-1-1 operator

GREENSBURG---A Denham man has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and 3rd offense DWI in a crash that claimed the life of a 45-year-old woman in April. Officials from Louisiana State Police Troop L say Nicholas Carter, 28, of Denham Springs was booked into the St. Helena Parish Jail on Saturday, June 11, an a variety of charges related to the April 16 crash that claimed the life of Grace Chandler of Amite.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
SLU's Jackson finishes 22nd in national championship event

EUGENE, Oregon – Southeastern Louisiana University’s Kristian Jackson placed 22nd in the women’s discus Saturday during the final day of the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Jackson, the Southland Conference Outdoor discus champion, had a top mark of...
EUGENE, OR
HPD investigates aggravated assault case at downtown business

The Hammond Police department is currently investigating a case of aggravated assault that occurred on May 21, 2022, outside a local business in downtown Hammond. HPD detectives are looking for a person of interest. Anyone knowing the identity of this subject is asked to contact Detective Thad Gautier with the...
Two Washington Parish men arrested following traffic stop

Devin Lee Knight, 29, was arrested on June 7 by a Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy on Highway 436. While on criminal patrol, the deputy observed a traffic offense in a vehicle being driven by Knight. After stopping Knight on K. C. McKenzie Road, the deputy discovered two other males in the truck, one of whom was a juvenile. The deputy also discovered open cans of beer and narcotics, including methamphetamine.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA

