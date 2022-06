After 20 years of being rejected by one local town, I am happy to announce that local dog owners in Page County are finally getting a long-awaited dog park, to be entitled “Bailey’s Legacy Dog Park,” which I will be donating to the Town of Stanley. It will be built soon on 3 acres next to the town’s Hawksbill Park Pool on Hawksbill Road. The County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the dog park on June 6th, and I am grateful. The only nearby dog parks currently to Page County are in Front Royal, Elkton, and Woodstock.

1 HOUR AGO