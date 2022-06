The Pork Chop Dinner(Image is author's) Almost hidden away in a wooded neighborhood in the Southeast part of Salt Lake City is an Italian restaurant by the name of Tuscany. Rasmus Knudsen was an original pioneer of the area back in 1878. He had a flour mill which operated there for around thirty years. His son later established various businesses in the area including Knudsen's Inn.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO