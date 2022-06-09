ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithsburg, MD

From Uvalde to Buffalo and now Maryland, there's been 254 mass shootings in 2022 so far

By Joe Mason, The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T6Er4_0g6AOLuJ00

Schools. Workplaces. Churches. Bars. Supermarkets. Graduation parties.

Over the past few weeks, high-profile mass shootings have taken place all over the country, and it seems nowhere is immune from gun violence.

Thursday's latest mass shooting left six people shot , three fatally, after a mass shooting at a manufacturing company north of Smithsburg, Maryland. This incident ended after a male suspect and a trooper exchanged gunfire after the suspect fled the scene of the workplace shooting. He was taken into custody.

There have been many others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48VCN0_0g6AOLuJ00

Buffalo supermarket shooting

On May 14, 10 people were killed and three were injured in a racially motivated shooting at a Tops Friendly Market in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo.

A suspect was arrested and pled not guilty. He will return to court in July.

Uvalde grade school massacre

Less than two weeks later in Uvalde, Texas , a mass shooting at a grade school left 19 children and two teachers dead in one of the worst campus attacks in U.S. history. The massacre left the country praying to stop gun violence after the horrific stories from inside the school were told.

While it wasn't the biggest mass shooting in terms of victims, it was among the most devastating. It made everyone pause, but it didn't stop the shootings.

What we know: 'Multiple victims,' suspect in custody at Smithsburg mass shooting: What we know so far

3 killed: Smithsburg mass shooting live updates: 3 dead, Maryland trooper and suspect among 3 hurt

Last weekend, at least 17 people were killed n the deadliest weekend of mass shooting violence this year, according to a USA TODAY analysis.

Violent weekend in Philly, beyond

In Philadelphia; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saginaw, Michigan; Omaha, Nebraska ; and other towns and cities, there were at least 12 shootings that killed or injured four or more people, according to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive and analyzed by USA TODAY. At least 82 people were wounded or killed.

That surpassed May 13 to 15 when 14 people were killed in mass shootings, including 10 at the Buffalo grocery store, according to the analysis of Gun Violence Archive data.

Prior to that, 14 were killed in mass shootings during the weekend of Dec. 31, 2021, to Jan. 2.

Gun violence on the rise

As of Thursday, there were 254 mass shootings this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, 13 mass murders. It also says the number of gun violence deaths this year is 19,095, including 158 children ages 0 to 11. Another 566 were teenagers.

Around the same time as Thursday's shooting in Maryland, Philadelphia police announced two men were charged with murder in the deaths of two bystanders in last weekend’s shooting on South Street.

Both men were arrested in Richmond late Thursday morning by federal marshals, Philadelphia officials said at a news conference. They will be extradited to face charges in Philadelphia and will not be given bail.

Three people died overall in the shooting on South Street, and several other people were injured.

It's been a violent year, but it's no different than recent history. There were 417 mass shootings in 2019. It increased to 610 in 2020, and went up again in 2021 to 692. All stats are from The Gun Violence Archive. There have been at least four mass shootings every week in 2022.

A mass shooting is defined when four people, not including the shooter, are injured.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: From Uvalde to Buffalo and now Maryland, there's been 254 mass shootings in 2022 so far

