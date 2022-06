A city councilwoman in Trenton will introduce a measure next week that would severely limit the ability for non-city residents to speak at council meetings. If the resolution from Councilwoman Robin Vaughn passes, it would prioritize who could speak at the microphone during public comment. First up would be residents, secondly taxpayers, then property or business owners, and finally ratepayers of Trenton Water Works.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO