ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marinette, WI

Marinette explores December ice carving attraction

By By ANN MEYER
Eagle Herald
Eagle Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sX9qB_0g6AN9R300

EagleHerald Staff Writer

MARINETTE—The city of Marinette’s director of marketing and tourism has proposed a December ice carving event to entertain residents and bring winter tourists to the area.

In a presentation to the Marinette Common Council Tuesday, Shawn Katzbeck, director of marketing and tourism, said he has applied for a $14,250 Joint Effort Marketing grant from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism and also is pursing sponsors to pay for what could extend Christmas in Marinette to a weeklong event. He estimated the city’s portion of the cost at $50,200, with sponsors covering most of it.

The ice carving would be held over three or four days with about 35 ice carvings created, providing entertainment for on-lookers. On the last day, an ice-carving competition would be held on a stage. “It’s a way to potentially drive tourism to our city,” Katzbeck said.

“The idea is to bring people to Higley Field. I thought it would be such a cool thing, if the weather’s right,” Katzbeck said. “It would be a great way to showcase our ice rink and some of the work we’ve done if the paths are done at that point.” The ice carvers also could be stationed downtown, he said.

Ward 7 alderman Rick Polzin said, “I like the idea. I realize it’s a little bit of a risk doing something new, but I think it has some appeal in a dead time of winter. I think we ought to give it a try and see where we go with the sponsorships,” he said. “I’m encouraged. It’s a creative idea.”

Katzbeck said securing sponsors has worked well for the city’s Logging & Heritage Festival to be held July 9 and 10.

At the same council meeting, Mayor Steve Genisot said the Masters Walleye Circuit fishing tournament held June 4 and 5 was “very successful.”

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Ocean Navigator: Cruise ship to Call Port to Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The passenger cruise ship Ocean Navigator, is scheduled to be docked at the Port of Green Bay on June 16, and Thursday, June 30. The stop in Green Bay will be one of the overnight ports scheduled on the ship’s 16-day voyage. Join...
GREEN BAY, WI
kolomkobir.com

Four Poker Knights Run Threads Needle Weather

Rain isn’t fun in a powerboat, even less so during a popular powerboat event like the Four Horsemen Poker Run yesterday. The good news for the 13th annual event on Lake Winnebago in Oshkosh, Wisconsin? Precipitation forecast in the area has been suspended until the end of the day. Temperatures in the high 60s under mostly gray skies and some mist in the air made some cool morning runs, but that’s what hoodies and long-sleeved shirts are used for.
OSHKOSH, WI
WFRV Local 5

Thousands brave rain to take in Appleton Flag Day parade

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) -A little rain wasn’t going to stop Appleton from hosting its 71st Flag Day parade Saturday afternoon. One of the participants this year was the Second Marine Aircraft Wing Band. They traveled by bus from Cherry Point, N.C. to Appleton which was a two-day, 1140-mile trip. “We’re completely enamored by the amount of […]
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay joined cities all over the nation to ‘March for our Lives’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On June 11, protests occurred all over the country, including in Green Bay, to bring awareness for gun control measures after recent deadly mass shootings. The protest in Green Bay was done in solidarity with several other ‘March for Our Lives’ protests throughout the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winter, WI
Marinette, WI
Government
City
Marinette, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
travelawaits.com

7 Incredible Things To Do With Grandkids In Appleton, Wisconsin

Want To Connect With Retirees? Join Our Facebook Group. The greater Appleton, Wisconsin area, known as Fox Cities, had its history cemented in the 1870s when paper manufacturers created their paper production plants in the area. The Fox River that runs through the region created hydropower, including electricity, making it the perfect spot for manufacturing.
APPLETON, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Stay safe while driving on the peninsula this summer

Whether you are a Door County local or visiting on vacation, staying safe while driving through the peninsula is essential. Numbers from past years prove that there could be up to 250,000 people in the county on any given weekend. With this increased population, you need to pay extra attention to your surroundings while driving on any of the local roads or highways. Door County Chief Deputy Pat McCarty shares his tips for summer driving in the area.
wearegreenbay.com

Portion of County JJ to close for 2 weeks, detour available

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced a portion of County JJ will be closed for two weeks starting Monday. According to officials, County JJ, between the southbound I-43 on-ramp and the northbound I-43 off-ramp, will be closed from June 13 to June 27 for concrete repairs.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Dozens march for gun laws in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dozens held homemade signs and raised their voices to bring awareness to gun violence in America. March for Our Lives Green Bay began with a series of speakers inside the Tarlton theater. Speeches called for state and federal lawmakers to pass gun laws. “Change has...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Rink#Eagleherald
Door County Pulse

2022 Sister Bay Roofing of the Goats Parade and Festival

The goats are back in town. Or, at least, they will be this weekend. If you’ve ever traveled through Sister Bay during the summer, you’re familiar with the bottleneck that tends to happen in front of Al Johnson’s Swedish Restaurant and Butik as drivers and pedestrians alike crane their necks to catch a glimpse of the goats that spend their days grazing on the restaurant’s sod-covered roof.
SISTER BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Grotegut Dairy Farm Ready to Host 2022 Breakfast on the Farm

The annual June Dairy Month event known as Breakfast on the Farm will be taking place this weekend. This year’s Breakfast will be held that the Grotegut Dairy Farm, located south of Manitowoc at 7427 Newton Road in Newton. Roger Menke, who is with the Manitowoc County Dairy Promotion...
MANITOWOC, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Paralyzed Door County visitor takes chair company to court

The Adirondack-style chair that could be sitting in your yard is the reason why a Green Bay man is taking a manufacturer to court after he got injured at a Door County resort last year. In a story published by the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel on Wednesday, Ronald Scanlan of Green Bay...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Motorcyclists ride around central Wisconsin for 2022 Man of Honor

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Motorcyclists rode around central Wisconsin for the 2022 Man of Honor motorcycle ride on Saturday. Riders took off from Burks Bar at 11 a.m. Hundreds of motorcyclists rode about 100 miles throughout Marathon County. The non-profit organization called Man of Honor uses the money raised from...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Marketing
wearegreenbay.com

How a bakery went from home-based to opening a one-of-a-kind business in Menasha

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – How did a home-based bakery turn into a Menasha business that offers bakery AND board games?. The Sweet Lair had its grand opening on Thursday in Menasha, multiple people showed up to watch the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Owner Bri Lutz tells Local 5 that she originally started out making custom cakes and deserts as part of her home-based bakery.
MENASHA, WI
WSAW

Many events happening this weekend in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The Langlade County Fairgrounds will host the Amsoil MWEDT National Series. Pro dirt-track riders from all across the country will come to battle it out at the iconic Langlade County Speedway June 10-12. Grandstand seating will also be available for spectators for only $10 with 6 & under free. The fairgrounds are located 1633 Neva Road in Antigo.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Worker Shortage Leads to Temporary Closure of Green Bay Restaurant

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Staffing challenges continue to plague local businesses. In a Facebook post, Mangiare in Downtown Green Bay saying the restaurant is closed through the end of the month. Executive Chef Jack Wozniczka says the problem was highlighted on Tuesday evening. “We were going to close...
seehafernews.com

Lester Public Library Receives Donation from Two Rivers Resident

The following article was submitted by the Lester Public Library. If you’ve visited the library lately, you might have noticed a recent influx of art books, from children’s picture books to “how-to” painting guides to a biography of 17th century female Italian painter Artemisia Gentileschi. All were purchased with funds from a memorial endowment created by Grace Koprowski Meyer.
TWO RIVERS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: March for Our Lives Green Bay

Many Wisconsinites placed highly in both the female and male divisions. The Green Bay Police Department found Emma and Cora less than an hour after sending out an alert Saturday morning.
GREEN BAY, WI
wuwm.com

Washington Island’s last remaining commercial fisherman

Washington Island in Door County was once a hub for commercial fishing. But over the past century the industry has slowly dwindled from dozens of fishermen to just one: Ken Koyen, Washington Island’s last remaining commercial fisherman. Koyen has been in the business for more than 50 years. Now...
Eagle Herald

Eagle Herald

Menomonie, WI
22
Followers
51
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle Herald has been serving the Marinette and Menominee area since 1872. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.ehextra.com

 https://www.ehextra.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy