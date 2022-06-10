Marinette explores December ice carving attraction

EagleHerald Staff Writer

MARINETTE—The city of Marinette’s director of marketing and tourism has proposed a December ice carving event to entertain residents and bring winter tourists to the area.

In a presentation to the Marinette Common Council Tuesday, Shawn Katzbeck, director of marketing and tourism, said he has applied for a $14,250 Joint Effort Marketing grant from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism and also is pursing sponsors to pay for what could extend Christmas in Marinette to a weeklong event. He estimated the city’s portion of the cost at $50,200, with sponsors covering most of it.

The ice carving would be held over three or four days with about 35 ice carvings created, providing entertainment for on-lookers. On the last day, an ice-carving competition would be held on a stage. “It’s a way to potentially drive tourism to our city,” Katzbeck said.

“The idea is to bring people to Higley Field. I thought it would be such a cool thing, if the weather’s right,” Katzbeck said. “It would be a great way to showcase our ice rink and some of the work we’ve done if the paths are done at that point.” The ice carvers also could be stationed downtown, he said.

Ward 7 alderman Rick Polzin said, “I like the idea. I realize it’s a little bit of a risk doing something new, but I think it has some appeal in a dead time of winter. I think we ought to give it a try and see where we go with the sponsorships,” he said. “I’m encouraged. It’s a creative idea.”

Katzbeck said securing sponsors has worked well for the city’s Logging & Heritage Festival to be held July 9 and 10.

At the same council meeting, Mayor Steve Genisot said the Masters Walleye Circuit fishing tournament held June 4 and 5 was “very successful.”