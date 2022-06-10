ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

DPS on scene of barricade situation

By Corey Salmon
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
This article was updated on 6/10/22

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is currently engaged in a barricade situation.

AZDPS detectives attempted to serve a search warrant to someone located near West Calle Sevilla and South Pinta Avenue when they barricaded themselves inside their home.

AZDPS has confirmed the suspect was taken into custody last night.

Information on this situation is limited.

When more information comes in, KGUN 9 will update this article.

KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

