DPS on scene of barricade situation

This article was updated on 6/10/22

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is currently engaged in a barricade situation.

AZDPS detectives attempted to serve a search warrant to someone located near West Calle Sevilla and South Pinta Avenue when they barricaded themselves inside their home.

AZDPS has confirmed the suspect was taken into custody last night.

Information on this situation is limited.

When more information comes in, KGUN 9 will update this article.

Related: 8 hour standoff leads to one Arizona man arrested

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

