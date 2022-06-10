SDPD officers involved in Tierrasanta shooting identified

The names of three San Diego Police officers who were involved in a shooting at a Tierrasanta apartment complex last weekend have been released to the public.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, Officers Cassie Louret, Jason Langley, and Austin Thomas were among other emergency personnel who were called to the 11200 block of Tierrasanta Boulevard near Colina Dorada Drive just before noon.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they smelled unattended food and entered the apartment complex. Neighbors tell ABC 10News they saw smoke coming from a unit and filling the hallway of the first floor. One neighbor said he attempted to knock on the door before calling for help, but there was no response.

Police say when firefighters went in, a man sitting on a couch pointed a handgun at them over his shoulder. They quickly left the building and called SDPD for backup.

Officers set a perimeter around the apartment before the man emerged around 1 p.m. He began shooting at officers and Louret, Langley, and Thomas all returned fire.

Deputies say after the shooting, the man went back into the apartment and jumped off the patio before running east through the parking lot. Police then heard a single gunshot and ABLE was flying overhead when they spotted the man's body lying on the ground.

It appeared he had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, but authorities say they are still trying to determine if he was also shot by any of the officers that returned fire.

Officer Louret has been employed with the San Diego Police Department for 17 years and is currently assigned to the Canine Unit.

Officer Langley has been employed with the San Diego Police Department for eight years and is currently assigned to the Canine Unit.

Officer Thomas has been employed with the San Diego Police Department for one year and is currently assigned to Eastern Division.

The sheriff's department says as with all officer-involved shootings, the officers, in this case, are currently on administrative assignment until they are cleared to return to full duty.