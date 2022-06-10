ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden administration overrules Trump policy on Palestinians

By Benjamin Weinthal
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM – The Biden administration announced a dramatic yet partial reversal of Donald Trump’s closure of the consulate to the Palestinians in Jerusalem by opening a "U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs" in the city. Biden’s move is viewed by some as rewarding the Palestinian leadership after a...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner’s Actions in Late 2020 Suggest They Always Knew Biden Had Won

As the Jan. 6 hearings begin on Capitol Hill on Thursday, June 9, all eyes are on Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner because they had some of the closest ties to former President Donald Trump. While much has been made about Ivanka’s involvement on the day of the insurrection, it’s Kushner’s relationship with his father-in-law that is drawing new scrutiny.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Putin smelled odd and declined to eat at 'bizarre' dinner: Former Trump official

Fiona Hill, onetime adviser on Russia to former President Donald Trump, recalled a "bizarre" dinner she had with Russian President Vladimir Putin in which he smelled odd and refrained from eating or drinking during the meal. Putin exuded a peculiar "freshly laundered" fragrance and strove toward an "all in command"...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Jared Kushner Wasn’t Just Involved in Trump’s Push to Overturn 2020. He Helped Start It

Click here to read the full article. Jared Kushner knew his father-in-law and boss Donald Trump had lost to Joe Biden. But that didn’t stop Kushner from trying to help his wife’s dad cling to power. Nowadays, as Kushner seeks investments for his firm and attempts to launder his image, the former senior White House aide would like everyone in the public and the press to believe he had nothing to do with the January 6 insurrection or Team Trump’s most scandalous efforts to overthrow the American democratic order. However, there is one problem: Kushner absolutely was intimately involved with Trump’s scheme...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Danon
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Palestinian Authority#Palestinian People#Palestinian Government#Jerusalem#Israelis#Fox News Digital#U S Embassy
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘I’m convinced’ that Donald Trump ‘conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election’

Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Associate Editor Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what’s at stake in the January 6 investigation ahead of the select committee’s public hearings. “I'm convinced having spent part of my life on Donald Trump that he and others conspired in a criminal way to overturn the election and prevent Biden from taking power legitimately,” says Woodward. “Section 371 of the Criminal Code makes it very clear: if you work to subvert a legitimate function of government, you are committing a crime, and we have overt acts by Donald Trump going on to this day.” June 7, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Palestine
TheDailyBeast

Jared Kushner Hatched Plans to Ditch Trump Before He Even Officially Lost 2020 Election

Top Trump adviser Jared Kushner hatched plans to relocate to Miami before the November 2020 election was even called in favor of Joe Biden, The New York Times reports. “We’re moving to Miami,” he is said to have told wife Ivanka Trump in the middle of the night on Nov. 5, just a day after Trump insisted that “frankly, we did win this election.” That’s according to reporting based on an upcoming book by Times reporter Peter Baker and The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser, titled The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021. Sources cited for the book reportedly said neither Kushner nor Ivanka said they believed Trump had actually won the election. The two are reported to have been preoccupied with plans for their new life outside of Trumpworld even as Trump’s crusade to overturn the election, an effort led at that time by Rudy Giuliani, went into overdrive. And although Trump refused to cooperate with Biden’s transition team, Kushner reportedly worked “quietly” with Biden aides to ease the transition. Ahead of the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, he is said to have largely dismissed Trump’s fervent claims the election was “stolen,” insisting the outgoing president would eventually come to terms with his loss—and not having much faith in the Trump team’s challenges to election results. “We’ve got a couple of challenges that have some merit, we’ll see how they go, but there’s a pretty good chance we come up short,” he was quoted saying in private.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Fox News

758K+
Followers
160K+
Post
634M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy