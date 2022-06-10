Read the full text of chair Bennie Thompson's remarks in first Jan. 6 hearing
Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., delivered an opening statement in...www.nbcnews.com
Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., delivered an opening statement in...www.nbcnews.com
Are you still a violent activist Bennie, associated with the New Republic of Africa? Killed any police officers lately?
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 12