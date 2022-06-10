Salt & Straw Planning Third San Diego Location

Salt & Straw will make its way to La Jolla next to open their third San Diego area ice cream shop. According to a recent permit filing, the small-batch ice creamery have plans to join The Collection at UTC .

Founded in Portland, Oregon in 2011, the brand has grown to operate locations across California, the Pacific Northwest, and Florida. The brand operates independently, creating community-focused ice cream shops that showcase their unique neighborhood.

Known for their wildly inventive, chef-driven flavors, Salt & Straw treats guests to sweet and savory treats with ice cream flavors like Chocolate Gooey Brownie, Strawberry Honey Balsamic with Black Pepper, Pear with Blue Cheese, and seasonal options ripe for Summer like the Pink Rosé & Watermelon Sorbet.

Salt & Straw is keeping tight-lipped about the new location for now. What Now San Diego will continue to update the story as an opening timeline is released. Check out their latest summer flavors like Deviled Egg Custard or Cinnamon and Honey Fried Chicken by visiting their Website for details.

