FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence Motor Speedway played host to an event on Sunday, but it wasn’t like the ordinary racing seen at the track. “It’s not your typical race event where it’s timed,” said Joe Gorcesky, CEO of Catch My Drift, who hosted the event. “This is actually a judged sport where we want to see the cars get as sideways as fast as possible and get as close to certain cones for zoning or clipping points. So it’s kind of like a style competition.”

FLORENCE, SC ・ 8 HOURS AGO