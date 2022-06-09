ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Resident Evil 4 Remake in Unreal Engine 5 Shows What the Game Could Look Like on Next-Gen Consoles

techeblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYes, an official Capcom release is coming to the PS5 next year, but what if you wanted to see what a Resident Evil 4 remake would look like on next-gen consoles...

www.techeblog.com

ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Game from PS2 Era Gets Remastered

The Dungeons & Dragons game Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance got re-released for modern platforms last year to give many people the opportunity to play it for the first time, and based on its reception, it should be no surprise to hear that the same is happening for Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2. This follow-up to the first Dark Alliance released in 2004, but unlike its predecessor, it was only available on the PlayStation 2 and Xbox platforms. That's changing soon, however, with the newly remastered version of the game set to be available on all Xbox and PlayStation consoles and, for the first time, Steam and the Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Hideo Kojima fans are already trying to cancel his Xbox game

Kojima Productions' next big game project is heading to Xbox. Partnering with Xbox Game Studios, Hideo Kojima's development team aims to create a game that will heavily utilize cloud technology in some way. Hideo Kojima himself announced the project in a brief appearance at the Xbox Bethesda showcase, essentially confirming...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Divided Over June's Big Free Game

PlayStation Plus subscribers over on Reddit are divided over June's big free PS4 game. For the month of June, PS Plus subscribers -- no matter the tier -- have received the following three games: God of War (PS4), Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (PS4/PS5), and Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4). Obviously, the big offer here is God of War, but it's also the game that has divided subscribers over on Reddit. Of course, no one is denying the quality of 2018's Game of the Year, but that's not the case that's being lodged against the PS4 game.
VIDEO GAMES
#Resident Evil 4#Action Game#Next Gen#Unreal Engine 5#Video Game#Next Gen Consoles
TechRadar

Starfield reveal shows Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG is already losing the space race

After years of waiting, Bethesda has finally shown off Starfield and it looks both expansive and generic. It may seem harsh to call out Starfield from its first gameplay reveal, but there’s little in the demo unveiled at the Xbox Bethesda Showcase released that speaks to the personality of the world. The moon the player lands on, Kreet, is a grey rocky world, with a research station, that’s been taken over by space pirates. It’s a setup that we’ve been seeing in games for years – we could just as easily be looking at a scene from Mass Effect Andromeda, Elite Dangerous, or No Man’s Sky.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Everything announced at Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

Following a shockingly good State of Play and an underwhelming Summer Game Fest Kickoff, it was Microsoft’s turn to enter the spotlight and highlight the games coming to Xbox platforms and services. Namely, we saw Starfield in action even though it was delayed until 2023, and we got a better idea of what games are coming to Xbox Game Pass over the next 12 months.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Makes Popular Open-World Game Free

The Epic Games Store on PC has made yet another game completely free today, just as it does this time every week. In this instance, the weekly free offering on EGS happens to be one of the more unique open-world games that we have seen in recent years. And while this game has received a mixed response since first arriving, it's definitely one that fans of the genre will want to give a spin.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Celebrates Spider-Man Coming to its Console

Xbox is having a field day now that it's getting Spider-Man in some form on its console. Over the last four years, Xbox gamers have been missing out on Spider-Man action. After the release of Activision's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 on PS4, Marvel went around asking various teams if they'd be interested in taking on the web-slinger or other iconic heroes with new video games. Xbox was offered an exclusive deal with Marvel, but ultimately passed on it so that it could work on fleshing out its original first-party line-up. Of course, Sony went in and swooped up that deal and gave Insomniac Games the chance to make Spider-Man games. After selling over 30 million copies with just two games and receiving rave reviews, it has left Xbox fans longing for a Spider-Man game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Is Adding Mighty Thor Very Soon

Crystal Dynamics has confirmed that the next Marvel's Avengers character -- Jane Foster aka Mighty Thor -- is coming before the end of the month. More specifically, in a new update released today, Crystal Dynamics said it "expects the Goddess of Thunder to join your Avengers roster in just a few weeks in late June." Why a specific date hasn't been provided yet, is unclear, but it's likely being held for the reveal of the character, which has yet to happen.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Gory survival horror ‘Scorn’ locks in October release date with new footage

After revealing that Scorn will launch in October 2022, developer Ebb Software has confirmed a specific day for the survival horror’s release. Today (June 12), Ebb Software has shared that Scorn will launch on October 21, 2022 and will be available on PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms. The horror title will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

New Atlus-inspired RPG ‘Demonschool’ has been announced

New school-based strategy RPG Demonschool has just been announced during the PC Gaming Show. The game is developed by Necrosoft Games, known for Oh, Deer!, Gunhouse, and the upcoming Hyper Gunsport. While the game may bear some resemblance to the original Persona and the Persona 2 duology, creative director Brandon Sheffield points to another Atlus title as a key inspiration.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Some of the Best Xbox Games as Cheap as $1

Some of the best Xbox games -- across the OG Xbox, the Xbox 360, and the Xbox One -- are currently dirt cheap, courtesy of GameStop. The catch is that most of the deals are for pre-owned copies of these games, which means if you prefer your Xbox games to have that brand-new smell, then all of the deals below will do nothing for you. If you can look past the condition of the games though, there are some incredible deals to be had, including on games that are becoming harder and harder to find.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Get ready for a a new wave of mods: Squid Game season 2 is coming

A short trailer teases the creepy animatronic doll's boyfriend and the return of the Front Man. Hwang Dong-hyuk, creator, writer and director of the insanely popular Netflix show Squid Game, has released a note about the upcoming second season, alongside a teaser trailer. "It took 12 years to bring the...
TV SERIES
PC Gamer

The Xbox & Bethesda showcase removed the usual hype, but added some uncertainty

Every game at the 2022 show is scheduled to come out in the next year. During E3 2015, Bethesda announced Fallout 4 with a release date just five months down the line. Fallout 4 had been in full production for two years at that point, with a smaller team working on it over the course of the previous four while the rest of the studio were all-in on Skyrim. Fallout 4 managed to hit its release date, and came out on November 10 of that year.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Diablo 4 Update Has Fans Ready to Boycott the Game

A new update out of Blizzard pertaining to Diablo 4 has some Diablo fans worried about the upcoming action-RPG. The update specifically comes the way of the official Blizzard website, where it is trying to hire a Product Manager for the game's in-game shop, which makes it sound like there's going to be a big emphasis not just on microtransactions, but getting players to engage with this marketplace. Blizzard says these items will be cosmetic only, but it's enough to have some fans worried about the game and the series' future.
Polygon

Diablo 4 coming next year, Blizzard reveals Necromancer class

Diablo 4 will be released sometime in 2023, Blizzard Entertainment announced Sunday during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. The new trailer for the action-RPG revealed the Necromancer, the game’s fifth and final class, who can summon undead minions to do their bidding. Diablo 4 will also come to current-gen consoles — PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X — in addition to the previous generation of consoles. The announcement came hours after Blizzard opened up pre-registration for Diablo 4’s beta period on the game’s website.
VIDEO GAMES

