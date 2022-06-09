Resident Evil 4 Remake in Unreal Engine 5 Shows What the Game Could Look Like on Next-Gen Consoles

The Dungeons & Dragons game Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance got re-released for modern platforms last year to give many people the opportunity to play it for the first time, and based on its reception, it should be no surprise to hear that the same is happening for Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance 2. This follow-up to the first Dark Alliance released in 2004, but unlike its predecessor, it was only available on the PlayStation 2 and Xbox platforms. That's changing soon, however, with the newly remastered version of the game set to be available on all Xbox and PlayStation consoles and, for the first time, Steam and the Nintendo Switch.
Comments / 0