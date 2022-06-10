ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Mark Bedell leaves impressive legacy as superintendent of Kansas City schools

By The Kansas City Star Editorial Board
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

An argument can be made that Dr. Mark Bedell will go down as one of the best superintendents in Kansas City history. At the very least, he didn’t break his promises, and the district he’s leaving is in better shape than the way he found it.

Now Bedell is heading back to Maryland, where Kansas City Public Schools found him more than six years ago.

Bedell announced on Thursday that he will leave Kansas City in August. He is returning to become superintendent of Anne Arundel County Public Schools, located just south of Baltimore, officials there announced.

KCPS was lucky to have Bedell remain at the helm longer than any other superintendent in the last 50 years. His longevity provided much-needed stability and the time needed to see his work through.

And there was a lot of work to do. When he arrived in 2016, enrollment in the district was shrinking, and academics were where they had been for many years — lagging behind other districts in the state.

Bedell fulfilled his promises to stay and is credited with being the difference-maker as the district this year successfully regained the full state accreditation it lost in 2011.

Before coming to Kansas City, Bedell had been the assistant superintendent of high schools for Baltimore County Schools. He’s a former resident of Anne Arundel County, so in essence, Bedell is leaving Kansas City and going home. He did what he came here to do.

He was a strong leader and what Kansas City needed at the time. He is leaving the district at a critical time, since plans are now in the works to close a significant number of schools to better accommodate a smaller districtwide enrollment. So the next superintendent the district hires needs to be at least as strong, committed and dedicated as Bedell has been for Kansas City,

Bedell will be missed, and we wish him well. His legacy of achievement has helped raise the bar for Kansas City schools and left a path forward for the district as it goes about choosing a new superintendent.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Education
State
Maryland State
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superintendents#Kcps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
5K+
Followers
841
Post
844K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy