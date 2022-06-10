Stephanie Elizalde formally named Dallas ISD’s next superintendent

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas city manager T.C. Broadnax may be on his way out after city council members requested a meeting to discuss "performance of the city manager including discipline or removal." On June 10, 2022, council members Cara Mendelsohn, Paula Blackmon, and Gay Willis submitted the request to the city secretary. Mayor Eric Johnson also requested an executive session.When asked for comment, Mendelsohn said, "Our citizens deserve better management than we have." She said there are multiple deficiencies, including the city's permit office and IT office. Sources told CBS 11 that Broadnax was given until noon to resign,...

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO