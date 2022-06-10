ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Stephanie Elizalde formally named Dallas ISD’s next superintendent

By The Hub
dallasisd.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas ISD Board of Trustees today formally named Stephanie Elizalde as the district’s next superintendent. The vote followed a 21-day state-mandated waiting period after trustees named...

thehub.dallasisd.org

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Dallas ISD proposes $60,000 starting salary for new teachers

DALLAS — In an effort to attract new teachers, Dallas ISD is proposing a raise in starting salaries for new employees in the upcoming budget. School districts all across the Lone Star State have been approving raises or proposing them as a way to help alleviate shortages. Rosie Curts, a math teacher at W.H. Adamson High School, grew up in the Oak Cliff community.
DALLAS, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Police, students get personal during Cedar Hill Summer Summit

CEDAR HILL, Texas — A yearly chance to bridge the gap and create a relationship between police and students in a North Texas community is more important than ever, as it came on the heals of tragic events across the country. Students from the Cedar Hill School District and...
CEDAR HILL, TX
fortworthreport.org

‘We need to do a better:’ Lack of startup dollars force Fort Worth entrepreneurs to seek funding from Dallas, other cities

Quentin Crawford’s idea for his business, The Good Jerky, was born inside a Bucee’s gas station as he was looking at a big wall of beef jerky. Crawford was working as an electrical engineer at the time for Oncor Electric Delivery and was traveling often. He and his wife had recently become pescatarians, and he was dissatisfied with the available healthy snack options.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

The Dallas City Council Will Consider Firing City Manager T.C. Broadnax

The Dallas City Council will hold an executive session next week to evaluate the performance of City Manager T.C. Broadnax, which could result in his removal from office. Mayor Eric Johnson requested the executive session in a memo sent Friday. Council members Paula Blackmon, Gay Donnell Willis, and Cara Mendelsohn sent a separate memo calling for a special meeting after that session in which the full Council will “consider taking appropriate action related to the performance of the City Manager including discipline or removal.”
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Dallas, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
CBS DFW

Sources: Dallas city manager was asked to resign

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas city manager T.C. Broadnax may be on his way out after city council members requested a meeting to discuss "performance of the city manager including discipline or removal." On June 10, 2022, council members Cara Mendelsohn, Paula Blackmon, and Gay Willis submitted the request to the city secretary. Mayor Eric Johnson also requested an executive session.When asked for comment, Mendelsohn said, "Our citizens deserve better management than we have." She said there are multiple deficiencies, including the city's permit office and IT office.  Sources told CBS 11 that Broadnax was given until noon to resign,...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Isd#Texan
starlocalmedia.com

PHOTOS: March For Our Lives rally held in downtown Frisco

Approximately 300 residents took part in a March For Our Lives rally Saturday afternoon in downtown Frisco. The rally was held to raise awareness of gun violence in schools, and was organized by two Frisco ISD high school students, Shivani Jayaraj and Saanvi Mukkara. The rally in Frisco is one of many March For Our Lives rallies being held throughout the U.S. Saturday in the wake of the recent mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 students and 2 teachers.
FRISCO, TX
Ash Jurberg

Grand Prairie ranked least LGBTQ-friendly city in Texas

While June is celebrated as Pride Month across the United States, it may not be as festive in the city of Grand Prairie, Texas. At least according to the recent report of the country's most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities released by LawnStarter. To determine their rankings of cities, they looked at 196 of the biggest cities in the United States and assessed how they performed on nineteen different criteria, including:
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Developers provide update on Plano's Collin Creek redevelopment

Construction for the new Collin Creek development is continuing in Plano. On Friday, the development's project manager, Centurion American Vice President Rob Romo, told the Plano Star Courier that the underground garage at the former site of Collin Creek Mall has been excavated, with construction workers currently pouring concrete piers.
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Large Mixed-Use Development for Southern Dallas Announced

The kind of big, mixed-use development southern Dallas leaders have sought for years was announced this week. It will be adjacent to UNT Dallas near I-20 and Lancaster Road. Newly expanded Wheatland Road runs through the middle of the site. The University Hills development is the sort of thing that’s...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
wbap.com

During Heat Wave Dallas Residents Can Receive Free A/C Units

(WBAP/KLIF) — As temperatures soar into the triple digits, one North Texas county is offering much-needed relief. Dallas County Health and Human Services urges residents to apply for the county’s ‘Weatherization Assistance Program’. Christian Rosales represents the program, which delivers and installs free air conditioning systems...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dmagazine.com

Here’s the Short List for Dallas’ Next City Manager

A.C. Gonzalez was promoted to city manager of Dallas in 2014. Following Gonzalez’s short, unproductive tenure, T.C. Broadnax took over in 2017. News came down today that it appears he’ll soon be looking for future endeavors. That means Dallas is in the market for our next city manager. Here’s the way I see it:
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

5 Dallas-Fort Worth cities nail rankings among U.S. hot spots for apartment construction

When it comes to new construction, five Dallas-Fort Worth cities reign as multifamily meccas. A ranking compiled by Lattice Publishing indicates Lewisville and Irving saw some of the country’s biggest spikes in planned construction of apartments from 2020 to 2021. The numbers for Dallas, Fort Worth, and Arlington also shot up during the same one-year period.
DALLAS, TX
worldnationnews.com

Leader of white supremacist group among those arrested near Idaho Pride

Following the arrest of more than two dozen members of a white supremacist group near a northern Idaho pride event, LGBTQ advocates said Sunday that polarization and a fractious political climate are increasingly threatening their community. The arrest of 31 Patriot Front members with riot gear came after a tipster...
IDAHO STATE
CBS DFW

Dallas reaches highest murder rate it has seen despite police efforts

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Just when we all thought Dallas was immune to a nationwide murder problem, the city has quietly eclipsed an ominous number halfway into 2022. That number is 100 homicides before June even started - 101 as of June 1.It's highest murder rate the city has seen in recent memory despite aggressive efforts by Dallas Police over the past two years to reduce it. We're seeing it across the country in the form of mass shootings, on commercial jets in the form of air rage and on the ground in vehicles where statistics are showing road rage is worse than...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy