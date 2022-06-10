ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Atkinson police reports June 8

Wednesday, June 8

Officers forwarded a call to the Fort Atkinson Fire Department from a resident who thought they smelled propane from a building in the 100 block of North Main Street but the fire department did not identify any issues when they checked; prepared four nuisance abatement complaint letters for noxious weeds/unmowed lawns; stood by for the kindergarten graduation at the school in the 1000 block of Harriette Street; located an employee from Opportunities, Inc. who had not shown up for work because she was upset with another staff member, and she will remain at home for the day; and checked the welfare of a person who was sleeping in a vehicle in the 300 block of North Main Street but woke up when another person exited the store, got in the car and they left.

Also, officers checked the welfare of a cat requested by a neighbor who thought the person was not home often enough to take care of the cat but everything was fine; advised the Fort Atkinson Park and Rec Department of damage to a tree in the park; referred a family with a 13-year-old child who was out of control to Jefferson County Human Services for help; requested the services of the Jefferson County Medical Examiner in the 1200 block of Talcott Street; removed an unwanted person from a residence in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive; and spoke with a person about suspicious activity around their home in the 600 block of Washington Street.

12:06 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for headlights that were not white and amber was issued to a 42-year-old man at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Robert Street.

1:37 a.m.: A 54-year-old woman was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 300 block of South Main Street. She later was released.

8:30 a.m.: A 24-year-old Whitewater man was cited for unsafe turn at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and North Main Street, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 74-year-old Fort Atkinson man.

11:24 a.m.: A student was arrested for disorderly conduct at Fort Atkinson High School.

12:19 p.m.: A 31-year-old Jefferson man was warned for driving too fast for conditions when his vehicle nicked another vehicle driven by a 34-year-old Fort Atkinson woman at the intersection of North Main and West Cramer streets. The two drivers knew each other and didn’t feel that the incident warranted a formal report.

1:56 p.m.: The owner of a dog was cited for animal control violation when someone reported that the dog jumped out of a window of its home in the first block of Talcott Avenue. Officers stayed with the dog until the owner returned home.

5:22 p.m.: A 36-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for nonregistration of vehicle and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance in the 400 block of Whitewater Avenue.

