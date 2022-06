Astronomers may have done the seemingly impossible and spotted a wandering black hole for the first time. Black holes themselves are invisible by definition because not even light can escape their intense gravitational pull. In just the past few years, the international collaboration behind the Event Horizon Telescope managed to photograph black holes for the first time. But when we look at these images, the light that we see is actually the disk of hot gas and material circling around the edge of the black hole itself.

ASTRONOMY ・ 19 HOURS AGO