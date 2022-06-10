Tommy Lloyd contract extension approved

Tommy Lloyd has a contract extension in hand that will carry him through to the 2026-27 academic year as head coach of Arizona Wildcats men's basketball.

The new contract, approved Thursday, June 9 by the Arizona Board of Regents, will pay Lloyd $19 million in total over the course of the five-year term.

Lloyd was named National Coach of the Year by the NABC, USBWA and The Associated Press during the 2021-22 season, his first year at Arizona and in any collegiate head coaching position.

"Our men's basketball program was reestablished as one of the nation's best in the first year of Tommy's leadership," said Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke.

"Tommy immediately showcased his elite coaching acumen by winning a pair of conference championships, elevating the team up the national rankings, developing NBA Draft picks and establishing a strong relationship with our community and program alumni."

Lloyd's Wildcats won the Pac-12 regular season title and the Pac-12 Tournament title in 2021-22. The team finished the season with a 33-4 overall record and an 18-2 record in Pac-12, and became the first team in the conference to win 18 regular season conference games.

"I am thankful for the continued support of Arizona basketball, but our players and staff deserve credit for making my first year a special one," Lloyd said. "Everyone played an important role in helping us win two Pac-12 championships while competing at the highest level. I would also like to give a special thank you to the Arizona Board of Regents, president Dr. Robert C. Robbins and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke for their unwavering commitment to our program, who, along with our incredible fans, make Arizona such a special place."

