43rd Annual Helen Keller Festival set for this month in downtown Tuscumbia

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) —The Helen Keller Festival will return to the Shoals for its 43rd year this month in downtown Tuscumbia.

The annual festival commemorates America’s “First Lady of Courage” Helen Keller, a Tuscumbia native who lost her sight and hearing at 19 months old. Despite losing her sense of sight and hearing, Keller grew to become a disability rights activist, author, lecturer, and a founding member of the American Civil Liberties Union.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. with a parade on Thursday, June 23, followed by live music by Showdown. Concerts will follow on Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25 all in Tuscumbia’s Spring Park.

Friday, June 24

Sweet Tea Trio at 6:30 p.m.

Tristen Gressett at 7:30 p.m.

Cadence Baker at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 25

Yes Trespassing at 5 p.m.

J. Patrick Reed Band at 6 p.m.

Moon Tree at 7 p.m.

Jefferson Starship at 8:30 p.m.

The Helen Keller Birthplace, also known as “Ivy Green,” will host performance of The Miracle Worker on Friday and Saturday night as well.

Merchandise and food vendors will be available in Spring Park and trolley stops throughout town.

To learn more about the Helen Keller Festival, visit helenkellerfestival.com or contact Chairperson Jamie Smith at jebner613@comcast.net or 256-412-7346.

