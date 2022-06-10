Former Huntsville Doctor Sentenced for Storing Illegal Drugs

What can Georgia do? Find out as WAFF's Georgia Chambers tries her hand at a number of sports across the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures in the upper 80s ahead of next week’s heat streak. Updated: Jun. 12, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT. WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings. Murder suspect back in...
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hartselle Police Department posted pictures on Facebook of a man that is believed to have stolen from Lowe’s. According to the post, the man is suspected of stealing from Lowe’s and then leaving in a dark-colored vehicle. Anyone with information is urged to...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Blue Springs Road and Mastin Lake road Sunday evening. HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster says the 911 call came in 6:51. HEMSI medics transported one black male victim to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services with non life threatening injuries. Huntsville Police say the investigation […]
A disgraced former Huntsville doctor who pleaded guilty in a federal criminal case is now headed to prison after a judge rejected his attempt to take back his plea. Marshall Plotka was sentenced Thursday afternoon for maintaining a drug-involved premises inside his Hampton Cove mansion that he turned into a syringe-strewn meth den where he lived with prostitutes.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be conducting ordnance testing and detonation activities Tuesday that will cause loud explosions. According to the press release from Redstone Arsenal, the activities will start Tuesday and go through Thursday. The release also says that the explosions could result in louder than normal noise levels throughout the area.
Update: Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said Lisa Ann Fretwell was back in custody Saturday evening. The sheriff thanked the Franklin County sheriff’s office, Tuscumbia police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for helping with the search. Original story continues: A woman escaped from jail Saturday in northwest Alabama,...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Officers responded to a shooting Sunday just before 7 p.m. Officers say the shooting happened in the 3700 block of Blue Springs Road. The Huntsville Police Department says that it is searching for three people hat may be connected to the shooting. Don Webster...
One person was killed in an overnight fire at Windscape Apartments in Madison. Madison Fire & Rescue Spokesperson Ryan Gentry said the victim was removed from the building that caught fire shortly after 12:00 a.m. Monday morning. One building in the complex, on Royal Drive, was affected. Gentry said it...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday afternoon in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 7500 block of 67th Court North around 4:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Morrion Hamilton, 43, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Hamilton was pronounced dead at […]
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A GoFundMe has been established for three daughters who are left without parents after a murder-suicide in Huntsville on June 5. According to the GoFundMe page:. On Sunday, June 5th, a terrible tragedy happened to Martella Tyler and one of her three daughters. Her husband attempted...
Around five Saturday evening during jail checks, Tuscumbia Police say it was discovered Colbert County inmate 50-year-old Lisa Fretwell was no where to be found. Police say she was being housed at the Tuscumbia City Jail due to a contract between the City of Tuscumbia and Colbert County to house their female inmates.
Murder Suspect, Lisa Fretwell, escaped the Tuscumbia City Jail Saturday afternoon but was recaptured later that night. Community leaders along met today in Florence to discuss ways to end gun violence. Murder suspect recatured. Updated: 17 hours ago. Fretwell escaped Saturday afternoon and was recaptured Saturday night.
A Jackson County woman convicted of murdering the man she accused of raping her has now been returned to prison. Online records show Brittany Joyce Smith is now being held in the Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women in Wetumpka. A judge ordered her to serve nine months of her previously...
A Decatur man convicted of murdering his wife, dismembering her body and burying it under a goldfish fish pond in the backyard of their Southeast Decatur home in 1984 was denied parole Wednesday, according to the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office. A release from the DA’s office said William...
One person was killed in an overnight fire at Windscape Apartments in Madison. Brenda Leigh Womack, 62, was removed by fire crews and pronounced dead at the scene. Madison Fire & Rescue Spokesperson Ryan Gentry said the building that caught fire did so shortly after 12 a.m. Monday. One building...
Comments / 0