ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Former Huntsville Doctor Sentenced for Storing Illegal Drugs

WHNT-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Huntsville doctor has been sentenced to prison for storing...

whnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

Fire kills one in Madison early Monday morning

What can Georgia do? Find out as WAFF's Georgia Chambers tries her hand at a number of sports across the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures in the upper 80s ahead of next week’s heat streak. Updated: Jun. 12, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT. WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings. Murder suspect back in...
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Hartselle Police searching for suspected thief

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hartselle Police Department posted pictures on Facebook of a man that is believed to have stolen from Lowe’s. According to the post, the man is suspected of stealing from Lowe’s and then leaving in a dark-colored vehicle. Anyone with information is urged to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Owens Cross Roads, AL
WHNT News 19

One person injured in Huntsville shooting Sunday evening

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Blue Springs Road and Mastin Lake road Sunday evening. HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster says the 911 call came in 6:51. HEMSI medics transported one black male victim to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services with non life threatening injuries. Huntsville Police say the investigation […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville ex-doctor headed from Hampton Cove mansion to year in prison in pill mill bust

A disgraced former Huntsville doctor who pleaded guilty in a federal criminal case is now headed to prison after a judge rejected his attempt to take back his plea. Marshall Plotka was sentenced Thursday afternoon for maintaining a drug-involved premises inside his Hampton Cove mansion that he turned into a syringe-strewn meth den where he lived with prostitutes.
WAFF

Redstone Arsenal issues noise alert for explosions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be conducting ordnance testing and detonation activities Tuesday that will cause loud explosions. According to the press release from Redstone Arsenal, the activities will start Tuesday and go through Thursday. The release also says that the explosions could result in louder than normal noise levels throughout the area.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Woman recaptured after escaping jail in northwest Alabama

Update: Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said Lisa Ann Fretwell was back in custody Saturday evening. The sheriff thanked the Franklin County sheriff’s office, Tuscumbia police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for helping with the search. Original story continues: A woman escaped from jail Saturday in northwest Alabama,...
TUSCUMBIA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Prison#Phoenix Emergency Care
WAAY-TV

Deadly fire under investigation at Madison apartment complex

One person was killed in an overnight fire at Windscape Apartments in Madison. Madison Fire & Rescue Spokesperson Ryan Gentry said the victim was removed from the building that caught fire shortly after 12:00 a.m. Monday morning. One building in the complex, on Royal Drive, was affected. Gentry said it...
MADISON, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday afternoon in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 7500 block of 67th Court North around 4:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Morrion Hamilton, 43, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Hamilton was pronounced dead at […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFF

Police searching for man accused of attempted murder

Murder Suspect, Lisa Fretwell, escaped the Tuscumbia City Jail Saturday afternoon but was recaptured later that night. Community leaders along met today in Florence to discuss ways to end gun violence. Murder suspect recatured. Updated: 17 hours ago. Fretwell escaped Saturday afternoon and was recaptured Saturday night.
TUSCUMBIA, AL
WAAY-TV

Woman killed in early Monday fire at Madison apartment complex

One person was killed in an overnight fire at Windscape Apartments in Madison. Brenda Leigh Womack, 62, was removed by fire crews and pronounced dead at the scene. Madison Fire & Rescue Spokesperson Ryan Gentry said the building that caught fire did so shortly after 12 a.m. Monday. One building...
MADISON, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy