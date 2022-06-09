'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' charges back to Disney Plus for Season 2 in September

Those rowdy rascals nicknamed The Bad Batch are storming back for another season on Disney Plus this fall as announced recently at Star Wars Celebration 2022 in California.

In the midst of new intel revealed at the geeky event concerning more live-action "Star Wars" shows like " Andor ," season 3 of "The Mandalorian," and "Ahsoka," animation fans got their own treat with a fresh teaser for " Star Wars: The Bad Batch " season 2 and it looks like another thrilling collection of gung-ho conflicts for the genetically modified soldiers.

The motley crew of clone troopers is at it again, this time with young Omega on the team in "Star Wars: The Bad Batch." (Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Produced by Lucasfilm Animation, "The Bad Batch" first arrived last year as a spinoff of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." Executive producer Dave Filoni ("The Mandalorian," "Star Wars: The Clone Wars") is also back this sophomore season to supervise the explosive antics. (You can check out our picks for the best episodes of Star Wars: Clone Wars to prepare for season 2.)

This adventurous series chronicles the guts and glory of Clone Force 99, which is comprised of the enhanced clone commandos Hunter, Wrecker, Echo, and Tech, and their unmodified female clone sidekick Omega, as they rocket their way across a galaxy far, far way during the turbulent Imperial era of Emperor Palpatine in the aftermath of the Clone War.

"The Bad Batch's" Clone Force 99 checks out the view in season 2. (Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Star Wars Celebration's special "Bad Batch" panel last Sunday was filled out by the series' supervising director/executive producer Brad Rau; head writer/executive producer Jennifer Corbett; and story editor Matt Michnovetz. Dee Bradley Baker, the vocal talent behind all the character voices; and Michelle Ang, the voice of Omega, joined the rest of the presentation.

Check out the gorgeous new trailer at the top of this story, packed with a green-lightsabered Gungi, the evil Palpatine, battle droids, Wookie warriors, Crosshair, and the Zillo Beast!

In "The Bad Batch" Season 2, months have passed since the pivotal events on Kamino from Season 1 and the unique cloned mercenaries continue their quest criss-crossing the vast Empire after the fall of the Republic. In their upcoming journeys, Clone Force 99 will be reunited with their lost comrade Crosshair and they encounter new friends and enemies in a variety of perilous destinations. Returning characters Cid, Admiral Rampart, and the gregarious Captain Rex will be a major part of this new season that reveals updated armor colors and styles for the boys as well.

This is one of most underrated "Star Wars" shows to come out of Disney Plus so now's your chance to catch up this summer before the upcoming return.

"Star Wars: The Bad Batch" lands on Disney Plus for Season 2 on Sept. 28, 2022.

