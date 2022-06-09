ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' charges back to Disney Plus for Season 2 in September

By Jeff Spry
Space.com
Space.com
 4 days ago

Those rowdy rascals nicknamed The Bad Batch are storming back for another season on Disney Plus this fall as announced recently at Star Wars Celebration 2022 in California.

In the midst of new intel revealed at the geeky event concerning more live-action "Star Wars" shows like " Andor ," season 3 of "The Mandalorian," and "Ahsoka," animation fans got their own treat with a fresh teaser for " Star Wars: The Bad Batch " season 2 and it looks like another thrilling collection of gung-ho conflicts for the genetically modified soldiers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uwh67_0g6AIEwU00

The motley crew of clone troopers is at it again, this time with young Omega on the team in "Star Wars: The Bad Batch." (Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Produced by Lucasfilm Animation, "The Bad Batch" first arrived last year as a spinoff of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." Executive producer Dave Filoni ("The Mandalorian," "Star Wars: The Clone Wars") is also back this sophomore season to supervise the explosive antics. (You can check out our picks for the best episodes of Star Wars: Clone Wars to prepare for season 2.)

This adventurous series chronicles the guts and glory of Clone Force 99, which is comprised of the enhanced clone commandos Hunter, Wrecker, Echo, and Tech, and their unmodified female clone sidekick Omega, as they rocket their way across a galaxy far, far way during the turbulent Imperial era of Emperor Palpatine in the aftermath of the Clone War.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ef7E0_0g6AIEwU00

"The Bad Batch's" Clone Force 99 checks out the view in season 2. (Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Star Wars Celebration's special "Bad Batch" panel last Sunday was filled out by the series' supervising director/executive producer Brad Rau; head writer/executive producer Jennifer Corbett; and story editor Matt Michnovetz. Dee Bradley Baker, the vocal talent behind all the character voices; and Michelle Ang, the voice of Omega, joined the rest of the presentation.

Check out the gorgeous new trailer at the top of this story, packed with a green-lightsabered Gungi, the evil Palpatine, battle droids, Wookie warriors, Crosshair, and the Zillo Beast!

In "The Bad Batch" Season 2, months have passed since the pivotal events on Kamino from Season 1 and the unique cloned mercenaries continue their quest criss-crossing the vast Empire after the fall of the Republic. In their upcoming journeys, Clone Force 99 will be reunited with their lost comrade Crosshair and they encounter new friends and enemies in a variety of perilous destinations. Returning characters Cid, Admiral Rampart, and the gregarious Captain Rex will be a major part of this new season that reveals updated armor colors and styles for the boys as well.

This is one of most underrated "Star Wars" shows to come out of Disney Plus so now's your chance to catch up this summer before the upcoming return.

For more "Star Wars" indulgences check out our guide to watching the Star Wars movies in order and complete list of the Star Wars movies, ranked best to worst .

"Star Wars: The Bad Batch" lands on Disney Plus for Season 2 on Sept. 28, 2022.

Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook .

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

Guest Asked to Buy New Shirt to Comply with Walt Disney World Dress Code, Disney Breaking Galaxy’s Edge Timeline, Walls Up Around Alien Swirling Saucers, & More: Daily Recap (5/28/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Saturday, May 28, 2022.
ComicBook

Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Hayden Christensen Speaks Out on If Qui-Gon Jinn Could Have Saved Anakin Skywalker

In Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, fans around the world learned the origins of Anakin Skywalker, the boy who would grow up to become Darth Vader. Liam Neeson's Qui-Gon Jinn took Anakin out of slavery and insisted on him becoming a Jedi, despite what the rest of the Jedi Council advised. This, as we know, turned out to seal the fate of the entire galaxy. That said, fans have always wondered what would have happened if Qui-Gon's plan would have gone as he intended.
MOVIES
Collider

Lucasfilm Will No Longer Cast New Actors as Young Versions of Classic Characters

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy commented on Solo’s lukewarm reception by fans, revealing the studio intends to keep recasts outside the Star Wars universe. Talking to Vanity Fair about the franchise's future, Kennedy underlined how Solo’s failure and The Mandalorian’s success indicate Star Wars’ longevity rests on the shoulders of a new cast of characters.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
DoYouRemember?

‘Lightyear’ Team Offers Reasons Why Tim Allen Was Replaced

June 17 reintroduces Toy Story fans to their favorite space ranger with Lightyear, a film following the adventures of Buzz Lightyear. It is presented as a movie that the cast of the Toy Story films would watch and so acts as an origin for the action figure Andy came to love so much. But that action figure had been voiced by Tim Allen. In Lightyear, Buzz is voiced by Chris Evans. Why?
MOVIES
Popculture

Disney's Spider-Man Robot Crashes Into Building After Malfunction

Even superheroes have off days. Fans visiting Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure were left in a state of dismay when Spider-Man seemed to have some trouble using his spidey senses, a malfunction causing the park's animatronic Spider-Man to crash into a building during a live show for guests. The...
ENTERTAINMENT
NME

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ star Moses Ingram: “Being in Star Wars feels too big to fathom”

“My life currently feels like I’m in Super Mario Kart and I’ve hit one of those acceleration squares,” says Moses Ingram. “It’s whooosh!” It’s an apt metaphor. The past two years of Ingram’s life have moved at absurd speed. At the start of 2020 she had never had a professional acting credit. Her first was in the Netflix hit The Queen’s Gambit, alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, which brought her an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She followed it with a role in the Oscar-nominated The Tragedy Of Macbeth, for Joel Coen, then a blockbuster, Ambulance, for Michael Bay. That’s her whole CV. Every feature and TV show she’s made in her career. And now she’s in Star Wars. From nothing to Star Wars in approximately 20 months. “Whooosh” is right.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Ang
Space.com

See the new trailer 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' coming in 2023

Lucasfilm Games and Electronic Arts' sequel to "Jedi: Fallen Order" arrives next year with all new Cal Kestis adventures. Avid video gamers hunting for immersive diversions in the galaxy far, far away were rewarded with a first look at the long-anticipated and forever delayed "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" game during last week's geeky gala known as Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California.
VIDEO GAMES
ETOnline.com

Hayden Christensen 'Saddened' by Racist Remarks About 'Obi-Wan' Co-Star Moses Ingram (Exclusive)

Following news that Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram was the target of racist attacks on social media, Hayden Christensen is standing up for his co-star. “I’ve heard a little bit about that and, obviously, it really saddens me,” the actor tells ET’s Matt Cohen. “I think the world of Moses. She’s not only a lovely person and human being, but an incredibly talented actress.”
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Confirms Grim Fate for The Clone Wars Character

Obi-Wan Kenobi returned to Disney+ this week with its fourth episode. The episode sees Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) infiltrating Fortress Inquisitorius -- located on the water moon Nur in the Mustafar system -- to rescue Princess Leia from the clutches of the Inquisitorious. While deep inside the bowels of the fortress, he discovers something much darker. SPOILERS follow for Obi-Wan Kenobi's fourth episode, "Part IV."
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Movies#Star Wars Celebration#Lucasfilm Animation#Tech#Acro
digitalspy.com

Star Trek 4 gets big update from Paramount boss

Star Trek's fourth movie teasers started circulating earlier this year, and fans have been eager to know more of this upcoming instalment ever since. It seems that, following several delays and reports of conflicting movies, a fourth chapter from producer J.J Abrams is well underway at Paramount, as studio boss Brian Robbins confirmed.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Marvel’s Midnight Suns arrives in October with Spider-Man and Scarlet Witch

Marvel’s heroes are going into the tactical role-playing game world this year with Marvel’s Midnight Suns. The previously delayed title from 2K Games is now launching on October 7, 2022 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows via Steam and the Epic Games Store.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Hayden Christensen Says Darth Vader Is Trying to Kill Anakin's Side in Disney+ Series

The most iconic villain in Star Wars history has returned to the screen, with Darth Vader acting as the main antagonist for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+. Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker in the final two films of the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, came back to play Vader opposite former Star Wars co-star Ewan McGregor. This is a unique point in Vader's history, as he's dealing with quite a bit of inner conflict.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
epicstream.com

The Mandalorian: Beloved Character Sports Drastic New Look for Season 3

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Star Wars Celebration finally made its return much to the delight of diehard followers of the science-fiction franchise. True to form, the spectacle which runs until May 29th was home to several explosive reveals and announcements — including the debut of the first official teaser for The Mandalorian Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Writer Defends Luke Fake-Out in Favor of Leia

Obi-Wan Kenobi has surprised fans in the most interesting ways so far. For instance, people who were expecting to see a lot of Luke Skywalker were pleasantly shocked when the Star Wars series put the focus on his twin sister Leia Organa. But why lead viewers astray? Writer Joby Harold defended the decision to shine the spotlight on Leia instead of her brother.
MOVIES
Polygon

Horror fans are enjoying a feast of fantastic, terrifying games

It’s a golden era for horror games. During Sony’s June State of Play presentation, fans learned that two highly anticipated games would be coming out within a four-month window: Resident Evil 4 and The Callisto Protocol. Earlier in May, Electronic Arts announced that a remake of Dead Space would also be released in that window. All of these games draw from the genre’s rich history; two are remakes, and The Callisto Protocol is made by some of the original team behind the first Dead Space. All three of these games are big-budget experiences that look genuinely terrifying, and it’s a great sign for a genre that hasn’t always gotten the attention and love it deserves — even as incredible indie games keep pushing the genre forward.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Family Guy Creator Seth MacFarlane Reveals He Has Complicated Relationship With FOX Now

This fall, Family Guy will return to FOX for its 21st season, continuing its run as one of the longest-tenured primetime shows on television. The series has become a staple for FOX (alongside The Simpsons) since it first premiered in 1999, and Seth MacFarlane has been steering the ship ever since then. In recent years, however, the relationship between MacFarlane and the FOX network has become a bit complicated. FOX, and particularly FOX News, lies on the opposite end of the political spectrum as MacFarlane and many others. Issues like human rights and gun violence in America have brought that schism to the forefront, and it's become a much more difficult situation for many that work on FOX programs.
TV SERIES
Space.com

Space.com

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy