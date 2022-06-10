2. Virginia

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News
- Drivers who have prior speeding tickets: 15.8%

- Maximum speed limit on urban interstates: 70 mph

Virginia may be for lovers, but it’s also a place where they drive fast. Virginia imposes both fines and points for speeding violations, which can haunt you for years. A speeding ticket for driving just 1 mile over the limit will earn you three points , and those points will stay on your record for five years. Driving over 85 mph (or 20 mph over the speed limit on any road) is considered reckless driving, which is upgraded to a felony or misdemeanor charge, with six points that stay on your record for 11 years.

The Herald News

ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

