2. Virginia

- Drivers who have prior speeding tickets: 15.8%

- Maximum speed limit on urban interstates: 70 mph

Virginia may be for lovers, but it’s also a place where they drive fast. Virginia imposes both fines and points for speeding violations, which can haunt you for years. A speeding ticket for driving just 1 mile over the limit will earn you three points , and those points will stay on your record for five years. Driving over 85 mph (or 20 mph over the speed limit on any road) is considered reckless driving, which is upgraded to a felony or misdemeanor charge, with six points that stay on your record for 11 years.