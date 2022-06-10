ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Katy Perry Gets A Day Named After Her In Las Vegas Amid 'Play' Residency

By Yashira C.
 3 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

Katy Perry officially has a day named after her in Las Vegas! The " Hot N Cold" singer was presented with a key to the Las Vegas Strip during a ceremony held in the AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas, where she is currently performing her Play residency per People . Now June 8 has been dubbed "Katy Perry Day" in Clark County, Nevada.

Perry gave an emotional speech about her family's history in Vegas while receiving the key at the ceremony from Clark County commissioner Tick Segerblom, Resorts World President Scott Sibella, and AEG/Concerts West Vice President John Nelson. "I have a lot of roots here, and this just feels so natural to be here," she said. "My aunt was a showgirl here, my grandma was a seamstress here, my dad grew up here and ended up being a chauffeur." She continued, "My parents met here and got married here, so it's only natural that I would be onstage here eventually. But I did not think I would be getting a key to the Strip, which I hope unlocks some better HVAC. It is really hot."

The " Teenage Dream " singer later spoke about how special her Play Vegas residency is to her, adding that she'll "keep doing this show for as long as it makes me happy … and for as long as it brings joy to my fans."

Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Celebrates ‘Denim and Rhinestones’ Release With Pics From Amazon Music Live Performance

Carrie Underwood released her much-anticipated return to country music, Denim & Rhinestones, on Friday. It’s her ninth studio album, and it comes after her foray into gospel with 2021’s My Savior and her 2020 Christmas album My Gift. It’s her first secular effort since 2018’s Cry Pretty. The first single, “Ghost Story,” has already enjoyed success on country radio.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Hollywood Reporter

Britney Spears Marries Sam Asghari in Intimate Los Angeles Ceremony

During a hearing regarding her controversial conservatorship held almost one year ago to the day, on June 23, 2021, Britney Spears delivered a 30-minute bombshell testimony during which she detailed a vision for the future. “I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby.” Seven months after the conservatorship was dissolved, Spears, 40, took a step closer today toward reaching that real deal and writing her own fairy tale ending by marrying Sam Asghari, 28, in a Los Angeles ceremony, a rep for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
