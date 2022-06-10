Katy Perry Gets A Day Named After Her In Las Vegas Amid 'Play' Residency

Photo: Getty Images

Katy Perry officially has a day named after her in Las Vegas! The " Hot N Cold" singer was presented with a key to the Las Vegas Strip during a ceremony held in the AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas, where she is currently performing her Play residency per People . Now June 8 has been dubbed "Katy Perry Day" in Clark County, Nevada.

Perry gave an emotional speech about her family's history in Vegas while receiving the key at the ceremony from Clark County commissioner Tick Segerblom, Resorts World President Scott Sibella, and AEG/Concerts West Vice President John Nelson. "I have a lot of roots here, and this just feels so natural to be here," she said. "My aunt was a showgirl here, my grandma was a seamstress here, my dad grew up here and ended up being a chauffeur." She continued, "My parents met here and got married here, so it's only natural that I would be onstage here eventually. But I did not think I would be getting a key to the Strip, which I hope unlocks some better HVAC. It is really hot."

The " Teenage Dream " singer later spoke about how special her Play Vegas residency is to her, adding that she'll "keep doing this show for as long as it makes me happy … and for as long as it brings joy to my fans."