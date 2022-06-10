ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Chili shortage to cause summer Sriracha sauce scarcity

By Simon Druker
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GZHkg_0g6AI0fZ00

June 9 (UPI) -- Fans of the popular Sriracha hot sauce are facing a shortage of the condiment, its producer confirmed Thursday.

California-based Huy Fong Foods confirmed a shortage of chili peppers will lead to a scarcity on store shelves this summer.

"Unfortunately, we can confirm that there is an unprecedented shortage of our products," the company said in a statement.

"We are still endeavoring to resolve this issue that has been caused by several spiraling events, including unexpected crop failure from the spring chili harvest."

The shortage also extends to the company's other Chili Garlic and Sambal Oelek sauces, which both contain chili peppers.

The company said any orders placed after mid-April will not be filled until early September. It will not accept any new orders until after Labor Day.

"We hope for a fruitful fall season and thank our customers for their patience and continued support during this difficult time," Huy Fong said in a statement to CNN.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

15-minute shrimp tacos with slaw: Try the recipe

"Summertime and easy dinners go hand in hand just like this 15-minute shrimp tacos recipe with slaw. Seasoned shrimp, crunchy slaw, and a creamy shrimp taco sauce are wrapped in a warm fresh corn tortilla, add a squeeze of lime juice, and you are transported to a tropical location," says Olena Osipov, owner and recipe developer, iFOODreal.com, of this simple dish that’s perfect for last-minute entertaining.
RECIPES
UPI News

Kitten rescued from fast food drink cup in New York

June 10 (UPI) -- An environmental conservation officer in New York came to the rescue of a kitten spotted wandering in the middle of a road with its head stuck in a fast food cup. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said in a news release that Environmental...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chili Sauce#Sriracha Sauce#Chili Peppers#Sauces#Food Drink#Huy Fong Foods#Cnn
Mashed

Easy Hash Browns Recipe

Hash browns are an American classic. This dish really took off in the late 1970s thanks to popular fast food chains. However, this particular recipe is considerably lighter than most, as the spuds are fried in less oil. Recipe developer and dietitian Mackenzie Burgess of Cheerful Choices notes that she uses olive oil here, "which is rich in healthy, polyunsaturated fats."
RECIPES
The Kitchn

The 5 Best Frozen Finds We Bought from Costco This Year (So Far)

You’ve probably heard us rave about Costco’s frozen food section before. It’s stocked with a lot of good stuff. Like really good. The produce! The dinner shortcuts! Did we mention the desserts? And even if you’re shopping for one (or two), the great thing about buying frozen foods in bulk is that you’ll likely get through them before they go bad. So if you’re weary about shopping in bulk, the freezer case is a great place to start.
LIFESTYLE
Simplemost

Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole Recipe Is A Crowd-Pleaser

While tater tots are a perennial kid favorite, they’re also a fave of the big kids putting them in casseroles and hot dishes. While it may be more common to see that type of recipe for dinner, don’t overlook breakfast. For a tasty and filling tater tot breakfast...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
30Seconds

2-Minute Iced Coffee Recipe Saves You Time & Money

Spending a lot of time and money at a certain chain coffee shop? Well, this iced coffee hack is inexpensive, convenient and customizable to your preferences! What’s better than saving yourself time and money, while making a healthier choice, too?. You can customize this iced coffee recipe to be...
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Hawaiian Grilled Chicken Kabobs

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Our Grilled Chicken Kabobs with Pineapple is a quick and easy way to make a healthy meal of marinated chicken and fresh grilled vegetables, all threaded onto skewers and cooked perfectly. Filled with bright Hawaiian flavors that are fragrant and sweet, chicken and pineapple pair perfectly for fuss-free summer suppers.
RECIPES
Mashed

Simple Tuna Melt Recipe

Tuna salad on its own makes a serviceable sandwich, and grilled cheese is another solid lunchtime choice. When you combine the two, however, you get an amazing sandwich that is far greater than the sum of its parts: the tuna melt. Recipe developer Michelle McGlinn tells us that she eats...
RECIPES
30Seconds

Healthy 4-Ingredient Strawberry Smoothie Recipe Is Summer In a Cup

Summer was made for sippin' – and for smoothies! This creamy strawberry smoothie recipe has just four healthy ingredients and blends up in seconds. What are you waiting for?. Not a fan of strawberries? Try raspberries and raspberry yogurt or blueberries and blueberry yogurt. Cuisine: American. Prep Time: 5...
RECIPES
AOL Corp

Amazon's bestselling breakfast sandwich maker will change dad's mornings forever for just $27

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. The breakfast sandwich is a work of art. First, there’s the crunchy, chewy support system, aka the bread. Then, you have the egg, a key player in this delicious situation that can take on new life, depending on what you add to it. Some use bacon, sausage or ham; others opt for cheese — or both. And don’t even get me started on the hot sauce.
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Carry-On Suitcases to Pack Right Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Checking bags can be the straw that breaks the stressed-out traveler’s back. Between long check-in lines, more waiting at baggage claim, and the chance of luggage being damaged or lost, carry-on bags are often the right choice for short trips. Luckily, carry-ons have come a long way: Some of the best carry-on luggage can fit up to a week’s worth of stuff in one lightweight, easy-to-maneuver package. Best of all, you can skip...
LIFESTYLE
One Green Planet

How the Numbers on Disposable Plastics Work

By now, hopefully, we recognize that recycling isn’t necessarily the solution to all our waste problems. While recycling may use less energy than making something new and certainly uses fewer resources, the process is still energy-intensive and requires tons of transportation and factories (and all the pollution that accompanies that).
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Drinking coffee after taking liquid thyroid medication is OK

It's OK to drink coffee soon after taking a liquid thyroid medication, a new study finds. Current product labels and treatment guidelines recommend patients take thyroid hormone replacement therapy on an empty stomach, but this new research shows that absorption of liquid levothyroxine is not affected by consuming coffee shortly after taking the medication.
DRINKS
Simplemost

How To Store Cheese The Right Way

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. There are around 2,000 varieties of cheese. Cheese has many unique flavors and textures,...
LIFESTYLE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
376K+
Followers
58K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy