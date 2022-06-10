Chili shortage to cause summer Sriracha sauce scarcity

June 9 (UPI) -- Fans of the popular Sriracha hot sauce are facing a shortage of the condiment, its producer confirmed Thursday.

California-based Huy Fong Foods confirmed a shortage of chili peppers will lead to a scarcity on store shelves this summer.

"Unfortunately, we can confirm that there is an unprecedented shortage of our products," the company said in a statement.

"We are still endeavoring to resolve this issue that has been caused by several spiraling events, including unexpected crop failure from the spring chili harvest."

The shortage also extends to the company's other Chili Garlic and Sambal Oelek sauces, which both contain chili peppers.

The company said any orders placed after mid-April will not be filled until early September. It will not accept any new orders until after Labor Day.

"We hope for a fruitful fall season and thank our customers for their patience and continued support during this difficult time," Huy Fong said in a statement to CNN.