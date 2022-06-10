ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Texas high school baseball playoffs: 2022 UIL Class 6A Baseball State Tournament preview, players to watch

By Andrew McCulloch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44lTPD_0g6AHvUa00

SBLive Texas takes a closer look at the top players, storylines and x-factors to watch during the 2022 UIL Class 6A Baseball State Championships on Friday (June 10) and Saturday (June 11)

AUSTIN, Texas — The road to the Texas high school baseball state championships ends this week deep in the heart of the Lone Star State at the 2022 UIL Baseball State Tournament.

The sixth and seventh rounds of the playoffs will get underway at Dell Diamond in Round Rock and Disch-Falk Field in Austin with the last two dozen teams left standing around the state battling for six titles during a five-day state championship weekend.

The weekend will end with a bang with the UIL’s Class 6A Baseball State Tournament, as state semifinal matchups begin Friday (June 3) followed by the 6A state championship game on Saturday (June 4).

Here are the projected first-pitch times for each of those Class 6A state tournament games:

  • Class 6A state semifinal — Fort Bend Ridge Point (35-5) vs. Southlake Carroll (32-8), 4 p.m. Friday, June 10th, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock
  • Class 6A state semifinal — Rockwall Heath (35-6) vs. San Antonio Reagan (32-6-2), 7 p.m. Friday, June 10th, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock
  • Class 6A state championship — Fort Bend Ridge Point/Southlake Carroll vs. Rockwall Heath/San Antonio Reagan, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 11th, at Dell Diamond in Round Rock

SBLive Texas will be taking a closer look at the state’s top players, storylines and x-factors to watch in each classification level during the 2022 UIL Baseball State Championships throughout the week.

We’ll begin by taking a deep dive to analyze the competition in the four-team Class 6A baseball state tournament field, which features Fort Bend Ridge Point, Rockwall Heath, San Antonio Reagan and Southlake Carroll.

Here’s what you need to know about the Panthers, Hawks, Rattlers and Dragons before they step onto the diamond to duel for the 6A UIL Baseball State Championship:

FORT BEND RIDGE POINT PANTHERS

Season Record: 35-5 overall, Region III champions

How They Got Here: 10-2 postseason record

  • Bi-district round — L 0-5; W 6-2; W 1-0 vs. Katy Seven Lakes
  • Area round — W 2-1 (8 innings); W 5-1 vs. Houston Westside
  • Regional quarterfinal — W 2-1; W 9-7 vs. Katy Tompkins
  • Regional semifinal — W 6-2; L 0-2; W 3-0 vs. Pearland
  • Regional championship — W 3-0; W 2-1 vs. Houston Strake Jesuits

Head Coach: Clinton Welch (8th season)

Players to Watch: Senior SS Justin Vossos; Junior 1B/P Travis Vlasek; Senior P Hunter Nichols; Junior P Kellen Gradisar

State Tournament Appearances (Most Recent) : Two (2019)

UIL Baseball State Championships (Most Recent) : None

Distance to Dell Diamond: 179 miles

ROCKWALL HEATH HAWKS

Season Record: 35-6 overall, Region II champions

How They Got Here: 9-2 postseason record

  • Bi-district round — W 20-1; W 10-1 vs. Garland
  • Area round — L 3-4; W 5-0; W 5-1 vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge
  • Regional quarterfinal — W 5-1 vs. Garland Naaman Forest
  • Regional semifinal — W 8-2; W 8-0 vs. Conroe Oak Ridge
  • Regional championship — W 6-0; L 3-4; W 5-1 vs. Rockwall

Head Coach: Greg Harvey (17th season)

Players to Watch: Senior SS Jett Williams; Senior P Baylor Baumann; Senior P/INF Jonny Lowe; Freshman OF Brady Ladusau; Senior OF Alex Stowers

State Tournament Appearances (Most Recent) : Three (2021)

UIL Baseball State Championships (Most Recent) : Two (2021)

Distance to Dell Diamond: 204 miles

SAN ANTONIO REAGAN RATTLERS

Season Record: 32-6-2 overall, Region IV champions

How They Got Here: 9-1 postseason record

  • Bi-district round — W 10-0; W 16-2 vs. San Antonio East Central
  • Area round — W 19-3; W 4-3 vs. Round Rock Cedar Ridge
  • Regional quarterfinal — W 2-1; W 3-2 (8 innings) vs. Smithson Valley
  • Regional semifinal — W 8-7 vs. Eagle Pass
  • Regional championship — W 3-2; L 2-7; W 6-2 vs. Lake Travis

Head Coach: Chans Chapman (18th season)

Players to Watch: Junior INF/P Aidan Coleman; Senior P/OF Britton Moore; Junior Of Luke Sasser; Junior 1B/P Jackson Crider; Junior 1B/P Brennan Greer

State Tournament Appearances (Most Recent) : Four (2018)

UIL Baseball State Championships (Most Recent) : None

Distance to Dell Diamond: 97 miles

SOUTHLAKE CARROLL DRAGONS

Season Record: 32-8 overall, Region I champions

How They Got Here: 8-0 postseason record

  • Bi-district round — W 3-0 vs. Hurst Bell
  • Area round — W 8-0 vs. El Paso Americas
  • Regional quarterfinal — W 2-1; W 8-0 vs. Wolfforth Frenship
  • Regional semifinal — W 4-0; W 6-0 vs. Coppell
  • Regional championship — W 2-0; W 4-0 vs. Keller

Head Coach: Larry Vucan (6th season)

Players to Watch: Senior P Griffin Herring; Senior P/OF Owen Proksch; Junior 3B Ben Tryon; Senior UTL Spencer Simon; Junior SS Ethan Mendoza; Senior UTL Max Reyes

State Tournament Appearances (Most Recent) : 10 (2019)

UIL Baseball State Championships (Most Recent) : Four (2019)

Distance to Dell Diamond: 198 miles

Stay with SBLive Texas all week and throughout the postseason for scores, game recaps, photo galleries, top performers and much more.

For complete statewide scores and schedules, check our Texas scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE TEXAS SCOREBOARD

REGION I SCOREBOARD | REGION II SCOREBOARD

REGION III SCOREBOARD | REGION IV SCOREBOARD

Here are the brackets for every classification level this week at the 2022 Texas (UIL) Baseball State Championships:

CLASS 6A BASEBALL STATE TOURNAMENT BRACKET

CLASS 5A BASEBALL STATE TOURNAMENT BRACKET

CLASS 4A BASEBALL STATE TOURNAMENT BRACKET

CLASS 3A BASEBALL STATE TOURNAMENT BRACKET

CLASS 2A BASEBALL STATE TOURNAMENT BRACKET

CLASS 1A BASEBALL STATE TOURNAMENT BRACKET

You can also download the SBLive Sports app to follow along on your phone:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Community Policy