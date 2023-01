MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- People who use medical marijuana to treat their chronic pain tend to cut their use of opioids and other painkillers, but the trend may also have a downside, a new survey shows. Folks treating chronic pain with cannabis reduced by more than 50%, on average, their use of prescription opioids, other prescription painkillers and even over-the-counter pain medications like aspirin, acetaminophen (Tylenol) or naproxen (Aleve), the researchers reported. ...

