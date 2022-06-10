ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The impact of of rising gas prices

By Routific
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

The rise in gas prices have many Americans feeling the pinch at the pump, and 62% of small business owners say that inflation is the biggest problem facing their businesses , according to a May 2022 survey from the National Federation of Independent Business. The survey also found that 99% of small business owners have seen gas prices negatively impact their business, with 77% citing it as the substantial contributor to their higher costs. In fact, nearly half of owners said that the cost of energy—which includes gas and electricity—is one of their top five business expenditures.

With no sign of gas prices dropping soon, business owners must make difficult financial decisions to stay afloat: raising prices for customers; switching to cheaper materials; reducing the quantity or volume of their goods and services; cutting delivery services or reducing their delivery vehicles’ range to save on gas; and postponing work trips, to name a few.

Meanwhile, for everyday Americans, many resumed the types of domestic travel and work commuting previously on hold due to COVID-19 restrictions. Vehicle miles traveled hit a 26-year low in April 2020 but rebounded to pre-pandemic levels by summer 2021. Increased demand has not been matched by increased supply, as U.S. crude oil struggles to recover from the operational impacts of COVID-19 and a record 8% decrease in production in 2020.

Related
TODAY.com

When will gas prices finally start coming down?

Denton Cinquegrana, chief oil analyst for the Oil Price Information Service, joins TODAY to discuss the shocking rise of gas prices and what to expect in the coming months. “I see nothing really kind of stopping it. I think the response has to come from the consumer. We just have to consume less,” Cinquegrana says.June 11, 2022.
TRAFFIC
Autoweek.com

Where Gas Prices Are Headed This Summer

The Memorial Day travel weekend saw a national average gas price reach $4.62 a gallon, a number that has already been surpassed in subsequent days, with $4.73 quoted on Thursday, June 2. A number of industry experts predict that gas prices will reach an average of $5.00 nationwide by the...
TRAFFIC
thecheyennepost.com

Wyoming gas prices continue to break records

In Wyoming, most of us fuel our cars with gasoline, heat our homes using natural gas and rely on electricity generated from coal. And we depend on state services paid for, in large part, by taxes imposed on the companies extracting that oil, gas and coal — industries whose contributions to state coffers have also kept our individual taxes low.
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Gas prices rising toward $5 a gallon in US; record in UK

The average price that Americans pay for a gallon of gasoline is closing in on $5, an unwelcome milestone and another drain on the wallets of consumers who are paying more for many other essentials too.AAA said the nationwide average for regular on Thursday was $4.97 a gallon, up a quarter in just the last week and $1.90 more than drivers were paying a year ago.GasBuddy, a service that helps drivers find deals on gas, said the average surpassed $5 for the first time ever. Pump prices have been rising steadily for months, shooting past the $4 mark in...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Several factors are converging to push gas prices higher

There is little evidence that gasoline prices, which hit a record $5 a gallon on Saturday, will drop anytime soon.Rising prices at the pump are a key driver in the highest inflation that Americans have seen in 40 years. Everyone seems to have a favorite villain for the high cost of filling up. Some blame President Joe Biden. Others say it's because Russian President Vladimir Putin recklessly invaded Ukraine. It's not hard to find people, including Democrats in Congress, who accuse the oil companies of price gouging.As with many things in life, the answer is complicated.WHAT IS HAPPENING?Gasoline prices...
TRAFFIC
NBC News

Nationwide gas prices hit $5 a gallon, AAA says

The nationwide average price for a gallon of gasoline has topped $5 for the first time ever. Auto club AAA said the average price on Saturday was $5.00. Motorists in some parts of the country, especially California, are paying far above that. The national average price has jumped 19 cents...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOXBusiness

Gas prices hit $5 nationwide for first time in over 2 decades

The national average retail price for regular gasoline hit $5 per gallon on Saturday for the first time in over two decades, according to data from AAA. It's the highest the group has seen gas prices rise since it started tracking the data in 2000, and it's likely to get worse as oil demand continues to outpace global oil supply, driving barrel prices even higher, AAA spokesperson Devin Gladden said.
TRAFFIC
58K+
Views
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

