Finding fresh and healthy food in grocery stores for a low price can be difficult at times. Luckily, the Community Farmers Market is here to solve that problem. The Community Farmers Market gives everyone in Centre County a chance to get local produce at no cost, while supplies last. The State College Food Bank, Faith Centre Food Bank, State College Downtown Rotary Club, the Nittany Mall and Think We Not Me are all teaming up to help the community be happy and healthy.

CENTRE COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO