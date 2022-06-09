Every Summer Game Fest trailer and announcement from the 2022 show
With E3 cancelled this year, Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest has once again attempted to fill the expo's shoes by collecting a bunch of big game announcements into one handy livestream. This year's showcase didn't really have any big studio mind-blowers (not any that weren't leaked hours ahead, anyway), which we were told not to expect anyhow. Keighley couldn't exactly reveal Elden Ring two years in a row, but there were other first reveals and long-awaited announcements.
If you missed it, you can still watch the trailers, world exclusives, and celebrity talking heads in the archived stream .
If you just want the patch notes version of the show, however, we've got you covered. Here's every trailer, demo, and announcement from the 2022 Summer Game Fest:
The big gameplay videos
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Campaign mission reveal | Launches on October 28
The Callisto Protocol
Gameplay reveal | Launches on December 2
Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course
Boss fight gameplay | Launches on June 30
Demos you can play now
Big livestreamed showcases are mostly about trailers and announcements, but a few of the games in the Summer Game Fest have demos you can play right now. Here are the games from the show you can actually try out:
- Metal: Hellsinger ( Demo ) - Metal rhythm shooter - Steam, Xbox, PlayStation
- Boss Factory - Saints Row's character creator - Epic Store
- Midnight Fight Express ( Demo ) - Top-down beat 'em up - Steam
Every Summer Game Fest trailer
Street Fighter 6
Guile character reveal | Launches in 2023
Aliens Dark Descent
Trailer reveal | Launches in 2023
Flashback 2
First reveal | Launches winter 2022
Witchfire
Trailer reveal | Early Access soon
Fort Solis
First reveal trailer
Routine
Re-reveal trailer
Outriders Worldslayer
Launches June 30 | Endgame reveal on June 10
Fall Guys
Goes free to play on June 21
Stormgate
First reveal | Beta in 2023
Highwater
Trailer reveal | Launches 2022
American Arcadia
Trailer reveal
Goat Sim 3
First reveal | Launches fall 2022
Marvel's Midnight Suns
New trailer reveal | Launches October 7
Neon White
New trailer reveal | Launches June 16
Midnight Fight Express
Release date trailer | Launches August 23
Warframe - The Duviri Paradox
Teaser trailer | Gameplay reveal on July 16
Honkai Star Rail
Teaser trailer
Zenless Zone Zero
New trailer reveal
TMNT Shredder's Revenge
Release date trailer | Launches June 16
Super People
New trailer reveal | Final beta August 17
Humankind
Cultures of Latin America trailer | Coming to consoles November 4
One Piece Odyssey
New trailer reveal | Launches 2022
Soul Hackers 2
New trailer reveal | Launches August 26
Metal: Hellsinger
Trailer reveal | Demo available | Launches September 15
Nightingale
New gameplay trailer
Saints Row
Character creator reveal | Launches August 23
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
New trailer reveal | Launches September 13
Layers of Fears
First reveal | Launches in 2023
Gotham Knights
New trailer reveal | Launches October 25
The Quarry
Launch trailer | Launches June 10
The Last of Us
The Last of Us Part 1 is coming to PS5 and PC, a fact which leaked before the Summer Game Fest , and was confirmed during the show. We also saw some The Last of Us HBO show production shots, and a bit of concept for the standalone Last of Us multiplayer spin-off that's on the way. We'll hear more about that next year.
