#4. South Carolina

By Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock
 3 days ago

- Drivers who have prior speeding tickets: 15.5%

- Maximum speed limit on urban interstates: 70 mph

South Carolina’s famous beaches may promote a slow way of life, but its drivers are anything but slow. In 2019, “driving too fast for conditions” took the top spot in primary contributing factors to fatal collisions, injury collisions, and total collisions in South Carolina.

Paying a ticket is not the only hassle drivers have when they’re caught for speeding in South Carolina. The state is one of many with a points system , by which a certain number of points is added to your driving record for various levels of speeding. Rack up enough points, and your driver’s license could be suspended.

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

