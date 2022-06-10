ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Price changes are more dramatic in regions with historically low gas prices

Access to regional oil refineries can significantly impact gas prices. Nearly 43% of the nation’s crude oil is refined in Texas—home to the oil and gas-rich Permian Basin. That keeps Texans paying about 30 cents less per gallon than the national average. But in California, crude access is more geographically limited, keeping gas prices consistently higher. The recent per-gallon price hikes in response to volatilities like post-pandemic fuel demands or the Russian-Ukrainian war have been more sudden in the Gulf Coast region compared to West coast states that are used to higher costs.

