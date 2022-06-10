8. Wyoming

- Drivers who have prior speeding tickets: 13.7%

- Maximum speed limit on urban interstates: 80 mph

Wyoming has wide open spaces and a low population—less than 600,000 people live in the entire state—so it has some of the highest speed limits in the country. That said, many sections of Wyoming’s highways have variable speed limits due to the state’s fast-changing weather conditions, particularly in winter. The Wyoming Department of Transportation implemented variable speed limits to lower the rate of car crashes caused by people driving too fast for the conditions.