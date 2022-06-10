ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Price increases occurred across the U.S.

Every state and Washington D.C. saw gas prices increase over the last 12 months. While the national average is well above the $4 mark and hovered closer to $4.50 in mid-May, major cost discrepancies exist between states and within state borders. Living close to a regional oil hub can keep prices down. Meanwhile, living in a state with high fuel taxes like California can add up at the pump: Drivers in the Golden State pay 51 cents per gallon compared to those in Texas, who pay 20 cents per gallon.

